Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail merch is now available in the Google Play Store, but good luck getting it

Word has it that Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail merch is now available as a redeemable reward on the Google Play Store. Despite screenshots showing it misspelled as 'Honaki' - nice one, Google - the merch is real and available now.

The items range from 280 to 7k Play Points, depending on the brand and type of item. Plastic standees of Genshin characters are 1.5k, whereas plush toys of HSR's Blade are 5k, for instance. My measly 300 points and I aren't in luck, but more on that in a moment. You can also get an HSR fan box, which includes badges, keychains, and a character stand.

A Reddit user confirms that there are also Zenless Zone Zero items to be had, but there's no picture evidence right now, which is good, as it saves me from being jealous. According to other screenshots, if you want to get some merch, you need to 'use your points to get this offer by 06/30/2026'. Items also seem to be limited to one per customer.

The merch range seems to be locked to the US market, potentially Canada too. Sadly, we can't verify this (or order our own merch) as it's not available in the UK, and you can't easily see other territories' stores. Once again, my points and I aren't in with a chance.

I've not seen any official posts about the merch releasing on Google Play at all, so whether the products become quietly available in more territories remains to be seen. For now, us outside the US can only redeem some Honkai Star Rail materials with our points.