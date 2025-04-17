It’s been 365 days and Honkai Star Rail still doesn’t have a new shielder

Considering Honkai Star Rail loves powercreeping characters, it’s been a long time since we last got a preservation unit. 365 days, to be precise, since the glorious Aventurine joined the cast and started keeping our teams incredibly safe.

There are, as of April 2025, 69 playable Honkai Star Rail characters in the game, with three scheduled for upcoming banners. There are 12 destruction, 12 nihility, 11 harmony, ten hunt, nine erudition, seven abundance, and… five preservation characters, including the trailblazer. I’m not counting the remembrance path here as it’s very new, though it does already have three released characters, so it’s catching up to preservation already.

Within the preservation sector, we have the standard banner’s Honkai Star Rail Gepard, Honkai Star Rail March 7th, and the Trailblazer – three units that were all available when the game launched. We then got HSR’s Fu Xuan in version 1.3, with Aventurine in version 2.1. We’re now in version 3.2 and have no more shield-based characters, or any coming up, for that matter.

Now, Honkai Star Rail’s Aventurine is an excellent shielder who can also provide a chunk of damage with his follow-up attacks. He’s a fun character. He’s good-looking. He keeps you safe, provides buffs, and fits in literally any team. But it’s no secret that HSR loves a bit of power creep. With bosses getting higher and higher HP, and new moves to counteract whatever we’ve got going on in our teams, newer characters also get stronger.

Honkai Star Rail’s Castorice, with a global passive that triggers no matter if she’s in your party or on the bench, just released – and raised the bar for all characters’ usability going forward. So where’s our new, extra-cracked shielder? Maybe someone who rebounds all damage, or fires projectiles when the shield takes damage, or maybe heals, shields, is a DPS, and has another global passive – who’s to say what the future holds?

