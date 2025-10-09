Hoyoverse shows favoritism with Honkai Star Rail's quest lengths

Monstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, Fontaine, and Natlan. These are the five complete regions of Genshin Impact, and we calculated that their combined Archon quest length was about 74 hours. Hoyoverse isn't beating the Honkai Star Rail favoritism allegations, though, as new figures show the time it takes to complete each HSR world, and it's kind of a shocker. Despite coming out an entire three years later and having one less region, Honkai Star Rail's main quests will take you… 74 hours.

That's right - the last five years of Genshin history are exactly equivalent to the two and a half years of Honkai Star Rail lore, according to time at least. A post on Reddit divides the worlds up to explain the calculation - while the Space Station took a little less than two hours, the time gradually increases, with a chill six to eight hours for the next two worlds. Then Penacony's 18-hour quest appears, with the list culminating in a whopping 39.5-hour main quest in HSR's most recently released world, Amphoreus. The post also includes the amount of time quests would take you if you skipped every piece of dialogue that you could - and Amphoreus is still somehow six hours long.

To many, these quests are what make Hoyoverse games so interesting and enjoyable, so the lore-lovers are getting fed. We can only imagine that HSR recently bringing in a 'skip' button for dialogue was a reaction to the players who prefer combat or gacha elements to quests - presumably, Amphoreus, and to some extent Penacony, were a bit of a headache to some. With the feature, Hoyoverse is essentially patting you on the back and telling you it's okay if you enjoy the lore dumps a little less.

Other fans who like the lore are concerned that the quality of cutscenes is declining, with characters just sitting around and talking - Reddit users have suggested the budget may be focused on the writing. Some even light-heartedly suggested the budget of HSR was being spent on the rumored theme park, Hoyoland. We know this is an exaggeration, but there are some real concerns hidden behind the humor. Given the rumors that Hoyoverse mainly created Genshin Impact to pay for Honkai Star Rail, I don't think these claims have any basis. The cutscenes are likely just the least time-consuming way to provide a fun experience, given the pace at which updates are churned out, but fans are valid to feel that way.

With the release of Genshin Impact's Nod Krai, we assume that the flagship Hoyoverse game will soon be back in the top spot for quest length, but we'll be watching out for any Honkai Star Rail news that might indicate that future Amphoreus quests may go even longer than Nod Krai. Who knows, maybe Nod Krai will be a quick trip after all.

For Honkai Star Rail freebies, head to our Honkai Star Rail codes page, and catch up with the latest Honkai Star Rail updates. Or if you're more into the game's older sibling, we have Genshin Impact codes and all the intel on Genshin Impact's next banner.