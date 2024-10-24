Who is HSR’s Reca?

Settle down students, we’re here to learn about who HSR’s Reca is. You meet him during the Pinecany events where you and the rest of the Astral Express crew head back to the hallowed halls of learning, but what do we know about this zany character, and will he join the playable roster in the future?

Who is Mr Reca in Honkai Star Rail?

Mr Reca flamboyantly introduces himself in the Annals of Pinecany update as a director of great films. You meet him when you find yourself thrust into Paperfold University, taking a test to determine which course fits best. Reca is the one who runs these tests and seems to know a lot about everyone’s pasts.

This is likely because he’s a memokeeper like Honkai Star Rail’s Black Swan, but he’s a guest professor at Penacony’s Paperfold University for now. He’s obsessed with acting, even leading his class as if everyone there is playing the role of a student. Oh, uh, he also has a mechanical frog that’s his assistant. She doesn’t talk much.

Will HSR’s Reca be a playable character?

In all likelihood, Mr. Reca should join the playable roster in the future – however, Hoyoverse is yet to confirm this and he doesn’t have drip marketing. He features on two light cones already and is part of the 2.6 update’s story. The light cones are both four-stars, with ‘Dream’s Montage’ (seen above) being on the Abundance path and ‘Ninja Record: Sound Hunt’ on the path of Destruction. These likely don’t point to his actual path in the game as we do know the path he prefers – he’s a Remembrance character, so this may carry over if he becomes playable.

Judging by Star Rail’s past, his design is too unique and interesting for him to only be an NPC – though hopefully, we don’t have to wait as long as we have for Honkai Star Rail’s Screwllum.

While we wait for more teachings at the university, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list to see where key characters rank up.