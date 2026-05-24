Honkai Star Rail Rin Tohsaka release date, voice actors, and lore

The Fate/stay night collaboration's second wave brings us Honkai Star Rail's Rin Tohsaka, a promising young mage thrown into a world completely devoid of the magic she knows. Get to know her release date, lore, and voice actors in our handy guide.

If you're saving for Rin or any of the other powerful allies of the Astral Express, check out our Honkai Star Rail codes guide next. We've also got a detailed Honkai Star Rail tier list to help you build teams, and a Honkai Star Rail events guide to inform your travels.

Here's everything we know so far about Honkai Star Rail's Rin Tohsaka:

When is the Honkai Star Rail Rin Tohsaka release date?

Rin Tohsaka joins the Honkai Star Rail playable roster on July 24, 2026. You can use Star Rail Special Passes to pull for her on the Honkai: Star Rail × Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works] Collaboration banner, alongside Honkai Star Rail's Gilgamesh.

Who is Rin Tohsaka?

Rin Tohsaka is a five-star quantum character who walks the path of the Erudition. She's a crossover character from the Fate/stay night universe, much like Honkai Star Rail's Saber and Honkai Star Rail's Archer before her.

According to her character introduction, Rin is "the Sixth Head of the Tohsaka family, a prestigious lineage of Fuyuki City mages." She travels across dimensions to join the Holy Grail War while completing an internship assignment, and meets the crew of the Astral Express along the way.

Who are Rin Tohsaka's voice actors?

These are the voice actors for Rin Tohsaka that we know so far:

Japanese: Ueda Kana

Chinese: Shuo Xiaotu

Korean: Kim Bo-min

We don't yet know Rin's English voice actor - if she gets dubbed in English at all, that is. Previous Fate/stay night collaboration characters did not get English voice dubbing, so the same might happen again for Rin.

As well as voicing Rin across the Fate franchise, you might recognize Ueda Kana as the Japanese voice of Genshin Impact's Yoimiya. Kim Bo-min provides the Korean voice for Zenless Zone Zero's Caesar, and Shuo Xiaotu voices Dorothy in Goddess of Victory: Nikke.