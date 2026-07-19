Honkai Star Rail Robin • Summeretto release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

While the HSR Fanta collaboration gave us our first look at how the singer might dress for the beach, Honkai Star Rail's Robin • Summeretto shows off her summer style in full. As this intergalactic singer takes a break by the beach, get to know more about her lore below.

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Here's everything we know so far about Honkai Star Rail Robin • Summeretto:

Honkai Star Rail Robin • Summeretto release date speculation

We expect Robin • Summeretto to join the Honkai Star Rail playable roster in version 4.5. This is based on the timing of her drip marketing on social media and the story taking us towards Astropolis. She is set to debut alongside Honkai Star Rail's Aventurine • Waveflair.

Who is Robin • Summeretto?

Robin • Summeretto is a five-star wind element character that walks the path of the Remembrance. She's an SP version of Honkai Star Rail's Robin, who has left Penacony and is taking a well-earned vacation in Astropolis. According to her character introduction, she hopes to "gather inspiration for a new song" from the sights and sounds of the beachside paradise.

While Robin is a physical Harmony character, Robin • Summeretto is a wind Remembrance unit. As well as changing up which teams she'll best fit into, this also suggests a shift in her lore. She doesn't feel as bound to the Harmony as she did on Penacony, so her path has changed as she finds herself in the cosmos. As for her new path, Robin • Summeretto's introduction also says that she's "following the lingering echoes of memory."

Who are Robin • Summeretto's voice actors?

These are the people who voice Robin • Summeretto in Honkai Star Rail:

English - Alice Himora

- Alice Himora Chinese - Qian Chen

- Qian Chen Japanese - Nazuka Kaori

- Nazuka Kaori Korean - Shin Onyu

As well as voicing the original version of Robin, Alice Himora has provided the English voice for Genshin Impact's Prune and Zenless Zone Zero's Nekomata. She isn't the only one with previous Hoyoverse experience, as Qian Chen voices Genshin Impact's Furina, and Nazuka Kaori voices Zenless Zone Zero's Yanagi. As for Shin Onyu, you might recognize her as the Korean voice of Wendy Olrent in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch of Mercury.