Sorry, Sunday, you're not Honkai Star Rail's golden child anymore

If Honkai Star Rail drip marketing is the true indicator of character popularity, Fate/stay night's Saber is coming for Sunday's crown as the most anticipated character in Hoyoverse's space-faring RPG.

Since Honkai Star Rail released Saber's drip marketing across its various social media accounts, the knight from another land has taken Instagram in particular by storm, earning over 271k likes. Honkai Star Rail's Sunday, the previous reigning social media champion, only has 270k. A direct comparison is difficult because Sunday received both picture and reel drip marketing on Instagram, which, when combined, total nearly 500k likes, whereas Saber only received one post.

Sunday's drip marketing on both the English and Japanese Honkai Star Rail Twitter accounts still outperforms Honkai Star Rail Saber's, but given that she's a collab character, rather than a highly-anticipated, lore-relevant figure, these results are still impressive. Although a lot of Western fans are surprised at her popularity and the hype around the Honkai Star Rail Fate/stay night collaboration, the franchise has an enormous fan base worldwide.

Saber consistently trends higher on Google than Sunday, and it's really not surprising given her importance to the Fate lore and just how many games in the series she's appeared in. Saber, otherwise known as Artoria Pendragon, aka King Arthur, is the Once and Future King of Britain and the protagonist of Fate/stay night, a visual novel game that came out in 2004. Of course, she's popular, and she makes perfect sense as the first crossover character for Honkai Star Rail, which already features a myriad of planets with differing cultures.

So, although Saber still has to beat Sunday on Twitter, she's on her way to taking her rightful place on the gacha throne. If you're keen to add her to your roster, make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail codes guide for some free stellar jade.