Honkai Star Rail Silver Wolf LV.999 release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

Years after her initial release, my favorite Stellaron Hunter gets a new form as Honkai Star Rail's Silver Wolf LV.999. As the quick-witted hacker takes on a fresh path and element, learn everything you need to know about her below, including her voice actors and lore.

If you're saving to pull for Silver Wolf LV.999, or any other powerful Honkai Star Rail characters, check out our Honkai Star Rail codes guide next. We've also got a guide to all the Honkai Star Rail events to help you earn some more stellar jade.

Here's everything we know so far about Honkai Star Rail's Silver Wolf LV.999:

Honkai Star Rail Silver Wolf LV.999 release date speculation

We expect Silver Wolf LV.999 to join the Honkai Star Rail playable roster in the first half of version 4.2. This is based on her drip marketing, which came before Honkai Star Rail's Evanescia, and the fact that we know she isn't arriving in version 4.1 alongside Honkai Star Rail's Ashveil.

Who is Silver Wolf LV.999?

Silver Wolf LV.999 is a five-star imaginary element character who walks the path of Elation. As the name suggests, despite the two characters sharing the same rarity, she's a leveled-up version of Honkai Star Rail's Silver Wolf.

We already know that Silver Wolf plays a big role in the Planarcadia storyline. As a lover of games, she's desperate to participate in the Phantasmoon Games and secure an audience with Aha in the process, but knowing her, she's probably not too fussed about the prize in comparison to the games themselves.

Silver Wolf is also known for her legendary hacking skills, winning her the title of God of Script Destruction in this update. She'll likely do everything she can to bend the rules in her favor. Are the Stellaron Hunters here to cause trouble, or does this gamer just need her fix?

Who are Silver Wolf LV.999's voice actors?

Here are Silver Wolf LV.999's currently confirmed voice actors:

Chinese: Hanser

Japanese: Asumi Kana

Korean: Jang Mi

While we don't know her English voice actor just yet, it's safe to assume that Melissa Fahn will reprise her role as the Stellaron Hunter in this powered-up form, as the rest of the voice actors also play Silver Wolf in their respective languages.

In terms of other appearances, Hanser also voices the Honkai Impact character Bronya Zaychik, as does Asumi Kana. Kana also voices Honkai Star Rail's Bronya, whereas Jang Mi voices Zenless Zone Zero's Vivian, and Genshin Impact Baizhu's snake, Changsheng.