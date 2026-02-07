Honkai Star Rail Sparxie release date, voice actors, and lore

Formally introducing us to the path of Elation is Honkai Star Rail's Sparxie, a viral Planarcadia streamer with a very familiar face. In this guide, we go over everything you need to know about her element, path, release date, and voice actors to give you the lowdown on this influencer.

Here's everything we know so far about Honkai Star Rail's Sparxie:

When is the Honkai Star Rail Sparxie release date?

Sparxie joins the playable roster on March 3, 2026. Her banner begins during phase two of the 4.0 update, and runs alongside reruns of Honkai Star Rail's Cerydra, Honkai Star Rail's Rappa, and Honkai Star Rail's Sparkle.

Who is Sparxie?

Sparxie is a five-star fire-element character who walks the path of Elation. She is the first of two Elation-path characters to join the HSR roster. She's Planarcadia's most popular live streamer and looks suspiciously like Sparkle.

According to her drip marketing, "Sparxie and Sparkle, the Mask and the Fool are fundamentally the same." The developers also mentioned during the 4.0 livestream that an entity was traveling the universe hunting down different Sparkles, and this could very well be Sparxie.

Appearance-wise, much of Sparxie's design is an exact mirror of Sparkle's, and her Chinese name is also the inverse of Sparkle's, using the same characters but in reverse order. A lot of her design references the White Rabbit of Alice in Wonderland fame.

Who are Sparxie's voice actors?

Here are the actors who provide Sparxie's voice in the game, in different languages:

English - Lizzie Freeman

Chinese - Zhao Shuang

Japanese - Ueda Reina

Korean - Sung Ye-won

Unsurprisingly, Sparxie shares a voice actor with Sparkle in all four languages. Lizzie Freeman also voices Pomni in The Amazing Digital Circus, whereas you might recognize Ueda Reina as the voice of Genshin Impact's Ganyu.