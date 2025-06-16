Ahead of this week's special program, there's news about the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update that may interest you lore lovers. We can soon recap the story and skip dialogue while getting a summary of what we potentially miss.

The most recent Developer Radio, released ahead of the 3.4 Honkai Star Rail update, gives us a look at upcoming quality-of-life changes. The notes mention the kit upgrades for Honkai Star Rail's Blade and its bugs, Silver Wolf, and more - but we're here for something else.

3.4 welcomes a 'story summary' feature, followed by story recaps in version 3.6. The developers' notes state that "Trailblazers can choose to re-experience completed trailblaze missions, continuances, and companion missions. They can freely choose if they wish to view specific cutscenes or cinematics."

You can also skip a lot of the yapping with the new skip dialogue option. Sorry, but I'm here to see my Boothill smash some bosses, not to read hours of lore. I save that for Genshin, where I have no choice but to pay attention, as it also doesn't have a skip button yet.

This is where the summary option comes in - similar to Zenless Zone Zero, if you opt to skip the cutscene or current dialogue, you get a pop-up asking if you do want to skip, which has a quick summary of what's going on. Star Rail's new system appears similar to this, except it also shows which characters appear in the current story. In 3.4, story summaries arrive for the Space Station, Jarilo-VI, and Amphoreus, but it seems we'll need to wait until version 3.6 for Penacony and the Xianzhou Luofu.

The story recap feature not only lets you relive the early days on the Space Station and the first moment you meet the excellent HSR's Jing Yuan, but you can also make different choices with dialogue. You can't redo combat, but if you regret not saying something specific to a character, now's your chance.

So, say it with me now, "Come on, Genshin, Get-shin your stuff together!". I love the game, but it lacks some of the quality-of-life upgrades that later Hoyo titles have. Whichever your favorite is, we have Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, and Zenless Zone Zero codes for you right here.