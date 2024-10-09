After its release yesterday, Honkai Star Rail Sunday’s drip marketing is already the most-liked character teaser post on the Hoyoverse game’s English Twitter page, surpassing the previous king, Imbibitor Lunae. As the gacha game giant seems to be releasing fewer five-star husbandos in its games, these metrics show that there’s still plenty of demand for tall, mysterious men.

We first met Honkai Star Rail’s Sunday during Penacony’s Charmony Festival back in version 2.0 and since then he’s gained an incredibly dedicated fan base, despite no confirmation that Hoyoverse would ever make him playable. In fact, based on the events of Honkai Star Rail’s story in Penacony, Sunday’s future as a playable character looked bleak. But this unexpected drip marketing has rewarded the believers and led to this spike in social media activity.

For whatever reason, Hoyoverse has a habit of making its five-star husbando material men wield the imaginary element, including Honkai Star Rail’s Imbibitor Lunae who previously held the top spot for most-liked drip marketing, at 140k likes on Twitter. Plus, when you consider that some of Imbibitor Lunae’s popularity comes from the fact that he’s an upgraded version of an existing character, Dan Heng, then Sunday is by far and away the most popular character for English-speaking fans.

One dedicated Twitter user, @/oversaltedcat, has over 950 pulls saved for Sunday at the time of writing, with the potential to reach 1k by his release. Games like Genshin Impact have generated similar hype in the past, specifically with Genshin Impact’s Baizhu, who first appeared in the game two years prior to his release, but this level of dedication and popularity in under a year is almost unheard of.

It’s worth noting that the results aren’t the same across the entire fandom. Instead of going feral for Imbibitor Lunae, Japanese fans much prefer Honkai Star Rail’s Firefly, a five-star female character and arguably the best DPS in the game. At the time of writing, her Japanese drip marketing has a whopping 252k likes, but Sunday is quickly catching up with 182k, making him the second most popular in Japan.

