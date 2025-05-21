As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Honkai Star Rail dev avoids addressing potential Nintendo Switch 2 port

A new interview with Honkai Star Rails' lead designer Chengnan An sheds some light on potential new platforms for the turn-based RPG.

honkai star rail switch 2 - two characters over a switch 2 with two separate joycons
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Honkai Star Rail 

Could we, one day, get Honkai Star Rail on the Nintendo Switch 2? It might seem like a pipe dream, but a recent comment from Hoyoverse's own staff doesn't completely rule out getting the turn-based game on Nintendo's next handheld.

In a recent interview with IGN, Chengnan An, lead game designer of Honkai Star Rail, spoke about the future of the game. We recommend reading the full feature, but what we're interested in is whether the game may make its way to Nintendo's consoles.

IGN asks if the Hoyoverse team is "looking at the Switch 2 at all", and also questions the possibility of the game on Xbox. According to An, Hoyoverse "consistently aim[s] to attract more players to our space fantasy RPG. That's why we made this title available on both PC and mobile devices from day one of its official release."

He continues, "As a live-service title, we are committed to providing ongoing opportunities for our players as time goes on. For the latest updates, please stay tuned to our official websites." An doesn't mention either Switch or Xbox by name, so this could indicate that there are no plans for either platform, or that they're a long while off. Genshin Impact is on Xbox with Zenless Zone Zero coming this June, so it's likely only a matter of time before HSR heads to the platform, too.

In terms of the Switch, it's not a yes, but it's also not a no. Personally, I'm exercising caution given that gacha games are few and far between on the Switch, and we never got Genshin Impact despite the trailer releasing years ago for the game on Nintendo's console.

YouTube Thumbnail

There's no Infinity Nikki, no Hoyoverse games, no Wuthering Waves – it's likely to do with the restrictions of the hardware on the original Switch, but also could be the constant, huge updates the games need. That, and the lootbox gacha system, may be hard to use on Nintendo's slow eShop.

Would you play Honkai Star Rail on Switch? The turn-based combat would likely transfer better than the other open-world games by Hoyoverse. If you're an avid player, you can find the new Honkai Star Rail codes and information about the latest Honkai Star Rail update in our guides.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.