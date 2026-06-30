UGREEN's elating new collab stars Honkai Star Rail's Seer Strategist

We're elated (get it?) to see UGREEN and Honkai Star Rail team up for a collaboration, introducing a swanky set of accessories for phones, gaming devices, watches - you name it, it can charge it.

The entire collection is decked out in prints and colors reminiscent of HSR's Yao Guang, a playable five-star character and Seer Strategist of the Xianzhou Yuque. Her color palette is white, blue, and teal, which transfers perfectly to the UGREEN collection of items.

The big draw is a collectible gift box containing a Nexode Pro power bank, USB-C cable, and adapter. There's also a handful of themed merch items featuring Yao Guang, including a storage pouch, standee, phone stand, and a tinplate badge.

If you're not interested in the full box, you can purchase the Nexode power bank, Nexode Pro smart charger, a magnetic power bank, chargers, and retractable USB-C cables separately. The MagFlow Air magnetic power bank has 10,000mAh capacity, with up to 45W charging, which can charge smartphones for hours on end. There's a handy built-in USB-C cable and a smart display, too, so you can see how much juice is remaining as it charges your devices.

I have the brand's previous collaboration with Hoyoverse - the Genshin Impact x UGREEN collection - and I can say with confidence that the products are of great quality. Plus, they're also cute! The collabs (both Genshin and HSR) have displays with the associated characters on them, along with nicely designed packaging and storage items, such as zip pouches.

UGREEN makes some of the best power banks on the market, so if you're a Yao Guang main or just want a new one, we highly recommend this collection.