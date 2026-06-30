UGREEN's elating new collab stars Honkai Star Rail's Seer Strategist

Masters of portable power, UGREEN, announce a new collaboration with gacha giant Honkai Star Rail.

Ugreen x Honkai Star Rail collection - Yao Guang over a blurred background
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We're elated (get it?) to see UGREEN and Honkai Star Rail team up for a collaboration, introducing a swanky set of accessories for phones, gaming devices, watches - you name it, it can charge it.

The entire collection is decked out in prints and colors reminiscent of HSR's Yao Guang, a playable five-star character and Seer Strategist of the Xianzhou Yuque. Her color palette is white, blue, and teal, which transfers perfectly to the UGREEN collection of items.

The big draw is a collectible gift box containing a Nexode Pro power bank, USB-C cable, and adapter. There's also a handful of themed merch items featuring Yao Guang, including a storage pouch, standee, phone stand, and a tinplate badge.

If you're not interested in the full box, you can purchase the Nexode power bank, Nexode Pro smart charger, a magnetic power bank, chargers, and retractable USB-C cables separately. The MagFlow Air magnetic power bank has 10,000mAh capacity, with up to 45W charging, which can charge smartphones for hours on end. There's a handy built-in USB-C cable and a smart display, too, so you can see how much juice is remaining as it charges your devices.

The full Ugreen x Honkai Star Rail collection in a collectible box

I have the brand's previous collaboration with Hoyoverse - the Genshin Impact x UGREEN collection - and I can say with confidence that the products are of great quality. Plus, they're also cute! The collabs (both Genshin and HSR) have displays with the associated characters on them, along with nicely designed packaging and storage items, such as zip pouches.

UGREEN makes some of the best power banks on the market, so if you're a Yao Guang main or just want a new one, we highly recommend this collection.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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