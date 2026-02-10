Honkai Star Rai Yao Guang release date, voice actors, and lore

We finally get to meet Honkai Star Rail's Yao Guang face-to-face after hearing so much about the Yuque's Seer Strategist from our allies in the Xianzhou Alliance. We've gathered everything you need to know about who she is, her element and path, as well as her voice actors below, so keep reading.

If you're in need of some extra stellar jade to pull for Yao Guang or any of the other strong Honkai Star Rail characters, check out our Honkai Star Rail codes guide next. You can also check the current power rankings with our Honkai Star Rail tier list.

Here's everything we know so far about Honkai Star Rail's Yao Guang:

When is the Honkai Star Rail Yao Guang release date?

Yao Guang joins Honkai Star Rail's playable roster on February 13, 2026. Her banner begins in phase one of the update alongside reruns of Honkai Star Rail's Hysilens, Honkai Star Rail's Evernight, and Honkai Star Rail's Black Swan. However, Yao Guang's banner will run for the entirety of version 4.0, so you have a little bit longer than usual to add her to your team.

Who is Yao Guang?

Yao Guang is a five-star physical character who treads the path of Elation. She's the Seer Strategist of the Xianzhou Yuque, a Cloud Knight Arbiter-General, and Honorary Dean of the Omniscience Sapientia Academe, amongst other things. Despite her many titles, she prefers to go by Madam Yao.

As she leads a different ship in the Xianzhou Alliance, we haven't met her on our adventures before, but she's always been there in the background. We saw her remotely interrogating Jingliu and Luocha with Jing Yuan, and we heard her voice during a previous Trailblaze Continuance.

Much like Fu Xuan, Yao Guang is a master diviner, so the two have crossed paths in the past, as we can see from the Elation Light Cone, Today's Good Luck. A key part of her personality is that, despite knowing what fate has in store for her, she chooses to step forth into danger.

Who are Yao Guang's voice actors?

Ari Thrash is Yao Guang's English voice actor. She's best known for her work in anime as Deux Murasame in Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX and Ai Kisugi in Cat's Eye. However, Yao Guang's Chinese, Korean, and Japanese voice actors have all voiced Hoyoverse characters in the past.

Hanazawa Kana is the Japanese voice of Bronya Zaychik in Houkai Gakuen 2, Lee Seul is the Korean voice for Zenless Zone Zero's Sunna and Genshin Impact's Qiqi, and Qin Ziyi voices Zenless Zone Zero's Trigger, Genshin Impact's Shenhe, and Honkai Star Rail's Natasha in Chinese.