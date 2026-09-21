Honkai Star Rail announces a Zenless Zone Zero collab, bringing two key characters to the roster

We've speculated on potential crossovers ever since the first Hoyoverse game arrived - but now, a Honkai Star Rail x Zenless Zone Zero collaboration is official and coming soon. This follows Pom-Pom appearing in ZZZ for you to find, which we all thought was a teaser for something bigger… and we were right.

Announced during the recent 4.6 stream, with host Owlbert turning into a bangboo, we found out that the 4.8 HSR update will introduce two Zenless Zone Zero characters to the roster.

Debut character, ZZZ's Ellen, and singer, ZZZ's Astra Yao, will be heading to the Astral Express. They've got new models in more of a Star Rail-style, and as an avid Zenless player, I'm very interested to see how their kits translate to a turn-based game. It's also likely that they'll be joined by new light cones, featuring artwork of each character.

In Zenless, Astra Yao uses the ether element, while Ellen uses ice. It's not currently confirmed what their builds will be in Star Rail, but we can speculate that Ellen will continue to be ice, whereas Astra may use quantum or perhaps imaginary. As for their paths, I assume Astra to be Abundance or Elation, while Ellen could be Hunt, to match their roles in Zenless. Again, we'll need to wait for confirmation on this.

This could be similar to the Fate collab where there's a separate, long-term HSR banner, and a free character given out - but we'll need to see. Either way, here are the latest Honkai Star Rail codes for you to save up with.