Honor’s eye-tracking tech is finally going global, months after the brand first teased it alongside the Magic 6 Pro at MWC 2024. It might seem like a gimmick at first, but this innovation could make using a smartphone much easier for countless users.

The very impractical but attention-grabbing demo at MWC showed a car being driven with eye controls. Of course, that’s not how you’re supposed to use it, but it was an impressive way to show how reliable this control method is while further highlighting the stellar software of the Honor’s best 5G phones.

So, why would you want to control your phone with your eyes? Honestly, most people aren’t likely to find it very useful. However, for users with disabilities, it could be an absolute game changer.

Honor released a short film that details how AI-powered eye-tracking tech has changed the life of a person with ALS. It shows eye gaze control being used to communicate and create art, all powered by the Magic 6 Pro, one of the best Android phones of 2024. Honor also revealed that it is exploring non-invasive brain-computer interface (BCI) technologies. Before long, you might be able to control your phone with your mind, like a doomscrolling Jean Grey.

It’s great news for anyone with mobility issues, and for everyone else, it could be a fun way to scroll TikTok when your thumbs start tiring. Eye-tracking features will begin rolling out to Magic 6 Pro users on August 27. Honor says it’ll come to some other MagicOS 8.0 devices, too, but there’s no word yet on which models are compatible.