We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Honor’s mind-blowing eye-tracking Android tech is going global

After an intriguing teaser at MWC 2024, Honor is finally taking its new eye-tracking features global in a move to increase accessibility.

Custom image for Honor eye tracking tech news with the Honor Magic 6 Pro on one side of the split screen and the Android logo on a purple background on the other
Luke Baker's Avatar

Published:

Honor Mobile tech & hardware 

Honor’s eye-tracking tech is finally going global, months after the brand first teased it alongside the Magic 6 Pro at MWC 2024. It might seem like a gimmick at first, but this innovation could make using a smartphone much easier for countless users.

The very impractical but attention-grabbing demo at MWC showed a car being driven with eye controls. Of course, that’s not how you’re supposed to use it, but it was an impressive way to show how reliable this control method is while further highlighting the stellar software of the Honor’s best 5G phones.

So, why would you want to control your phone with your eyes? Honestly, most people aren’t likely to find it very useful. However, for users with disabilities, it could be an absolute game changer.

Honor released a short film that details how AI-powered eye-tracking tech has changed the life of a person with ALS. It shows eye gaze control being used to communicate and create art, all powered by the Magic 6 Pro, one of the best Android phones of 2024. Honor also revealed that it is exploring non-invasive brain-computer interface (BCI) technologies. Before long, you might be able to control your phone with your mind, like a doomscrolling Jean Grey.

YouTube Thumbnail

It’s great news for anyone with mobility issues, and for everyone else, it could be a fun way to scroll TikTok when your thumbs start tiring. Eye-tracking features will begin rolling out to Magic 6 Pro users on August 27. Honor says it’ll come to some other MagicOS 8.0 devices, too, but there’s no word yet on which models are compatible.

Luke is a freelance journalist with over a decade of experience in the consumer electronics industry, handling reviews for the latest Samsung phones, Xiaomi phones, and more. Previously Features Editor at Pocket-lint, Luke can now be found contributing reviews and features to a variety of publications, as well as running a YouTube channel called Neon Airship in his spare time. Luke is obsessed with any gadget that has a camera on it, and he's also a keen gamer, who loves tapping away at Genshin Impact just as much as flailing around in VR.