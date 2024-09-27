Honor Magic 7 Android series to arrive a lot sooner than expected

Honor launched its Magic 6 series phones in January this year, including everything from affordable budget handsets to the ultra-premium Magic 6 Pro, one of our favorite phones of 2024. We expected the Honor Magic 7 to follow suit, arriving in early 2025, but that might not be the case.

Prolific and oft-reliable leaker Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo claiming the Magic 7 series is arriving in October this year. The launch will likely follow Qualcomm’s unveiling of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, the chipset we expect to see in some of the best Android phones of 2025, and Honor may race with Xiaomi to bring the first flagship to the market.

The move makes sense; all the biggest Chinese brands compete to launch their flagship as quickly as possible once Qualcomm has announced its next top chip. Advancing the launch means that Honor gets to directly duke it out with the likes of Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.

As for what the Honor Magic 7 will bring to the table, the latest Qualcomm chip goes without saying. We’re also expecting the pill-shaped camera cutout to remain, along with advanced facial scanning on the Pro model. Leaked hands-on photos, via GizmoChina, show that the subtle and symmetrical curved edges of the Magic 6 Pro display remain the same. I’ve got my fingers crossed for the dual-layer OLED tech we saw in the Magic 6 RSR to trickle down to the Pro model, too.

Apparently, we’ll see a 50MP OmniVision OV50H sensor and a 50MP Sony IMX882 for the telephoto. It could be that Honor is looking to replace the slightly underwhelming 180MP unit on the current models in an attempt to match the best Xiaomi phones, such as this year’s 14 Ultra. Elsewhere, most specs remain a mystery, but if this rumor proves true, we don’t have very long to wait. It’s shaping up to be a very exciting, and very busy, season for Android enthusiasts.