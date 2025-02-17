Forget the Samsung Galaxy S25, this special edition Android is a gaming beast

For a second year in a row, Honor has collaborated with one of the world’s most famous car manufacturers to produce a special edition version of its latest flagship. Yes, the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design is official, and while we were already pretty impressed with the regular version of this Android phone, this souped-up model looks like it’s ready to go the extra mile when it comes to mobile gaming.

Much like the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro and RedMagic 10 Pro from our list of the best gaming phones, the Honor Magic 7 RSR is available with a whopping 24GB of RAM, twice that of the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S25. With that sort of RAM, plus the device’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, you can expect elite-level performance and rapid loading times from the Magic 7 RSR, as well as wicked-fast on-device AI capabilities.

In our Honor Magic 7 Pro review, we highlighted the device’s incredible gaming potential, vivid OLED display, and stellar software, awarding the Android a 9/10 score. Considering this special edition version has superior specs, it could go on to be one of the best Android phones of 2025, but there’s still wider competition left to come in the form of the anticipated Xiaomi 15 and the iPhone 17 series, which we’re expecting later in the year.

Not only is the Magic 7 RSR a RAM juggernaut, but it also comes with 1TB of storage, which is more than enough room for all the titles in our guide to the best mobile games with space left over. It’s also quite the looker, with an Agate Grey colorway that oozes elegance without sticking out like a sore thumb, and its 120Hz OLED display makes both games and video content appear colorful and crisp.

While the Magic 7 RSR looks like a seriously impressive bit of kit, there are a couple of important caveats worth mentioning. For a start, this device isn’t widely available in the US, with Honor still not having teamed up with any US network carriers. Then, there’s the price. In the UK, the Magic 7 RSR is available for £1,549.99, the equivalent of just over $1,950, which is almost as expensive as the brand’s latest foldable, the Honor Magic V3, and just £50 shy of the 1TB version of the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Still, with these incredible specs, we wouldn’t blame you for breaking the bank and choosing to import the Magic 7 RSR.

Of course, we'll have to get our hands on the Honor Magic 7 RSR ourselves to test its real-world gaming capabilities, but on paper, it sounds like it's got the chops.