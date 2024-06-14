Honor has already shown off its foldable expertise with large-screen devices like the Magic V2, but the brand had never launched a flip phone, until now. The Honor Magic V Flip launch in China has revealed the brand’s first flippable device, sporting one of the largest outer displays we’ve seen so far.

On the outside, you get a 4-inch LTPO OLED screen with a large punch hole for the main camera. Effectively, this outer display covers the entirety of the cover with minimal bezels on each side. It has a 1,092 x 1,200 resolution, 1,600 nits peak brightness, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. Those are some serious specs for a cover display, even compared to the best flip phones currently on the market.

On the inside of the Honor Magic Flip V, there’s a 6.8-inch foldable LTPO panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio and an FHD+ resolution. This internal display boasts a 3000 nit peak brightness, is Dolby Vision certified, and covers 92% of the BT.2020 color space.

As usual, Honor has put a lot of effort into keeping this phone slim, it’s just 7.5mm thick when unfolded, and 14.89mm in the closed position. It’s available in some pretty fancy color options, including shimmering Iris Black and Camellia White versions, Champagne Pink, and even a special Jimmy Choo version with a glittery green finish.

Bizarrely, the phone runs on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Qualcomm’s top-performing chip from 2022. It’s still plenty powerful, but obviously, it’s a couple of steps behind the current flagship chip. Presumably, Honor chose this option to keep the cost down, as the phone starts at just 4,999 RMB ($690) in China. If it gets an international launch, you can expect to pay significantly more, though.

The Honor Magic V Flip also packs a 4,800 mAh battery into its slim chassis and supports up to 66W wired charging. This is very impressive when you consider that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 only has a 3,700 mAh pack and 25W charging support.

In the camera department, the phone has a 50MP main shooter with a 1/1.56-inch sensor and a 12MP ultrawide that pulls double-duty as a macro camera. The selfie camera has a 50MP resolution and autofocus for crystal-clear self-portraits. We’ve been really impressed with the cameras on recent Honor phones, and it sounds like the Magic V Flip is going to be another great option for smartphone photography.

There’s no word yet on whether this phone will make its way outside of China, but given that almost all of Honor’s recent devices have debuted internationally, the odds are looking good. In the meantime, see our other favorite alternative form factor devices with our guide to the best foldable phones, or see what the other Chinese Android brands have to offer with our guides to the best Xiaomi phones and the best OnePlus phones.