Despite being a smaller market, a few major players are fighting to be the foldable smartphone, and two of the biggest rivals are the upcoming Honor Magic V3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. This competition has prompted a little bit of teasing, with Honor etching a tiny message onto its new device poking fun at the Z Fold 6.

In 166 words, the public apology relates to the Honor Magic V3’s more compact design and was hand-crafted by micro-artist Graham Short, a British creative who only makes four masterpieces a year for celebrities like Elton John, Kim Kardashian, and more. It’s the smartphone equivalent of a Comedy Central roast but with the best foldable phones taking center stage instead of Tom Brady or Justin Bieber.

You can read the full message below:

“Dear Samsung Galaxy Z Fold owners, we’re sorry. We know you were excited to buy a phone that folds in half and fits in your pocket, awkwardly. You were promised the future, a technical marvel, a world of boundless multitasking and performance.

And now, you’re probably looking at the new HONOR Magic V3 and feeling a little… betrayed. Size matters, and we feel your pain. Like being tipped for a gold medal and then coming last in the race, the knowledge that a thinner, lighter, and more durable foldable exists is enough to make anyone question their choices.

We get it. You were an early adopter, a pioneer bravely venturing into the uncharted territory of foldable screens with questionable durability. You deserve better. In fact, you deserve a gold medal.

In all seriousness, we at HONOR are committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and bringing you the best possible foldable experience. We’re just saying… it’s okay to feel let down. We’d feel the same way.”

The lengthy apology message is barely visible to the naked eye, requiring a microscope to read it. In fact, each line is just the height of a human hair at 100 microns tall. And, while we wish Honor made the little comment accessible on every Magic V3 unit, the etched message is only on one special handset.

Of course, this also puts pressure on Honor to deliver with the Magic V3. We were impressed by last year’s model in our Honor Magic V2 review, but there were a few issues that we believed Honor should prioritize over a thinner handset. In any case, we do enjoy a bit of friendly competition from the brands responsible for the best Android phones on the market, especially in unique ways like this.