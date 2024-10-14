One of our favorite Android phones of 2024 is already getting an upgrade

While 2024 has given us plenty of fantastic Android cell phones, my favorite might be the Honor Magic6 Pro, with its stellar gaming performance, beautiful OLED display, and elegant design. Well, despite not really needing an upgrade, we’re already getting one, with the Honor Magic7 series launching later this month on October 30.

The biggest change we’re expecting for the Honor Magic7 Pro and base model is a new Snapdragon chipset, which we’re still a little in the dark about given that Qualcomm isn’t officially revealing the tech until just before the launch of the new Honor devices. Still, given that last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip powers some of 2024’s best gaming phones, including both the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro and the RedMagic 9S Pro, you can expect the latest Qualcomm offering to be a performance powerhouse, more than capable of running the best mobile games.

Not only are we getting new Honor phones, but the brand has also confirmed the arrival of MagicOS 9.0, a new version of its Android 15-based operating system, for October 23. This software should bring more AI features to Honor devices under the umbrella of AI Agent. It seems this is the brand’s answer to the iPhone 16’s Apple Intelligence features but with an emphasis on use-friendly tools, including one-click subscription cancellation and deepfake detection technology for video calling.

There is a caveat to the arrival of the Honor Magic7 series, though. It seems that this launch is just for China, with all signs pointing towards a wider global release in early 2025. This is pretty standard fare for Chinese-based companies like Honor and Xiaomi, but hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long for the latest flagships. It should at least make for a competitive start to 2025 for the smartphone landscape, with a new Samsung flagship also on the cards for early next year.

Given that we’re keen to get our hands on the latest Honor Magic7 Pro flagship, we’ll be sure to report on any updates that give us a better idea of when to expect the new phone outside of China. If you can’t wait to pick up a new device, be sure to check out our guides to the best Samsung phones and the best Google Pixel phones to grab a great Android today.