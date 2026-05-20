Honor MagicPad 4 review - no iPad? no problem

Verdict The Honor MagicPad 4 is a seriously impressive Android tablet that combines a premium ultra-thin design, gorgeous 165Hz OLED display, and strong Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 performance into a versatile package for gaming, productivity, and entertainment. While the cameras and speakers could be better, its excellent battery life, smooth PC-like features, and overall value make it one of the best mid-range alternatives to the iPad currently available. Pros Amazing 165Hz OLED display

Lightweight form-factor

Great gaming performance

PC Mode is genuinely fantastic

Long battery life Cons Speakers are okay, but nothing special

Camera is serviceable

In 2026, there's still an argument that tablets don't need to be a bridge between laptops. Why get an iPad when you can get a MacBook Neo? Well, to that I say, it's simple: you should be able to have both. Let us have our cake and eat it too. In the case of the Honor MagicPad 4, it's a full-on chocolate gateau with plenty of cream on top. I've been spending the last month with Honor's latest tablet, from watching movies, playing games, to writing out parts of this very review.

It's an absolute looker, with the thinnest form factor currently available on the market. Wrapped in a sleek all-metal unibody chassis, which Honor says is sourced from aerospace-grade fiber, it's a minimalist's dream. But is it worth picking up over any of the best iPads? I won't keep you guessing, because the answer is a big, chunky yes.

Price and availability

The Honor MagicPad 4 retails for £599 and £699 for the 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB models, respectively. However, it's worth noting that the former is only available in the white colorway. Additionally, Honor sells its own accessory bundle for these tablets, which lets you select a medley of gear before checking out. For this configuration, it'll set you back £649. For my review, I've been using the grey 12GB + 256GB model, without any accessories.

Like Honor's smartphones, the MagicPad 4 isn't sold officially in the United States. It isn't clear whether Honor will roll it out with a wider release yet, either. For now, the United Kingdom is where you'll find it.

Specs

Here are the specifications for the Honor MagicPad 4:

Display 12.3-inch 165Hz OLED (3000 x 1920) Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Battery 10,100 mAh RAM 12GB Storage 256GB / 512GB Weight 450g Dimension 273.54x 178.8 x 4.8mm Colors Grey, White

Features and software

Even if you're not already familiar with MagicOS, you'll feel quite comfortable using it. The Honor MagicPad 4 comes with MagicOS 10 out of the box, a very lightweight operating system that leans heavily on Apple's transition to glasswork aesthetics. It's exceptionally easy on the eyes, snappy, and easy to learn. Whether this is your first time with an Android device or not, you'll quickly find yourself navigating it with ease. It's just a shame that Honor insists on loading it with a few bloatware apps, although these are a breeze to uninstall.

Because it's borrowing a few tips from Apple, you can expect customization options like lock screen clock tweaks, fonts, and widgets. It's nothing too different from many of the best Android phones. Naturally, as it's the latest MagicOS available, it's readily equipped with some nifty features to make the MagicPad 4 sing. I've used a few tablets that try to offer a PC-style experience, and all of them fall short. That's not an issue here. The MagicPad 4's 'PC Mode' is undoubtedly the most intuitive instance of this on the market.

You can have up to four applications open at once, splitting them into tabs that you can view simultaneously. In my use cases, it's a massive boon for writing in Google Docs while transcribing a video interview or keeping on top of my tasks. Whether you need it for homework or just dual-screening YouTube and WhatsApp together, it handles professional and casual lifestyle applications without a hitch. Entering 'PC Mode' is a button press from the home screen, making it quick to switch between working and relaxing. The MagicPad 4 is also IMAX Enhanced, but we'll talk more about that later.

Performance

Underneath the hood, the MagicPad 4 uses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. This is the same processor inside the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Poco F8 Pro, and OnePlus 15. While it doesn't match something like the REDMAGIC Astra in raw power, or some of the other top picks from our list of the best gaming tablets, it certainly delivers where you need it to. Every day apps, be they social media or entertainment, don't even make it sweat. To really push it harder, I've been jumping into The Division Resurgence and Call of Duty Mobile.

Ubisoft's looter shooter is the most demanding of the two, but I'm really happy with how it runs. It can go up to max settings and maintain a nice 30fps, or with some tweaks, coast along at a smooth 60fps instead. CODM, unsurprisingly, is still one of the most optimized free mobile games. While in-game prompts warn me of overheating, the MagicPad 4 proudly outputs it at max settings with a constant 60fps framerate. Paired with an excellent mobile controller, this is currently my default method of jumping into mobile FPS games.

Design and audio

So, when I say IMAX Enhanced, you're probably wondering what the biggest movie screens have to do with this. Well, Honor is essentially trying to replicate a cinematic experience through the MagicPad 4's eight-speaker setup and spatial audio. On that front, the MagicPad 4's speakers certainly hold their own, at least in terms of volume. Although you can tweak the equaliser in Spotify or Apple Music, I find the speakers a little boxy. By that, I mean the spread of instruments feels too close together, with not much room to breathe.

The result isn't overly muddy, but you won't find any roaring highs or sparkling trebles. It's a perfectly serviceable set of speakers that does the job and does it with plenty of power. Where it loses some points in sound, the MagicPad 4 makes up for it in design. I love an all-metal design; it's something that's becoming rarer in mid-range products. With the recent release of the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, too, I'm hoping this material choice is making a comeback.

It feels sturdy to the touch, but the thickness is where the MagicPad 4 could truly sway you. Honor's new tablet is the thinnest in the world right now, coming in at a slim 4.8mm. For comparison, the iPad Pro 11' and 13' models sit at 5.1mm and 5.3mm. It may not look like a lot of paper, but it's extremely tangible in reality. At 450g, it's lighter than Valve's Steam Deck (669g) or Apple's iPad Air 11' (462g). I'll be happy to sling this in my rucksack during trips, although I'd recommend putting a screen protector on first.

Display

Speaking of the screen, this is arguably the biggest highlight of the MagicPad 4. Honor is packing a gorgeous OLED panel here, with 12.3' of 165Hz goodness. Outputting a resolution of 3000×1920, this is a supremely sharp display that I can't get enough of. Color replication is excellent, with great contrasts and no silly additions like motion smoothing. Streaming 4K movies can be pretty tough on some tablets, having experienced this with the Honor Pad 8Xa.

Not only do movies, YouTube videos, and games look crisp, but the MagicPad 4's hardware shows barely any signs of struggling under pressure. Don't worry about seeing the light either, as this panel is fantastically bright. At a peak of 2400 nits, the display's brightness capabilities are more than ample.

Camera

If there's a big weakness for the MagicPad 4, it's the camera. I still find it odd that we need rear-facing cameras on tablets, especially when most of us are carrying excellent alternatives in our pockets. At 13MP, it's hardly terrible, but it lacks the punch or rich details that your smartphone can capture.

The 9MP front-facing camera is decent enough for video calls, although it's slightly disappointing that there isn't any 60fps support across its resolution options. Nevertheless, both cameras offer 4K 30fps video, at the cost of higher file sizes, of course. However, if you're partial to a selfie and want to take it on a tablet, then you should be fine here. Here's a front-camera picture of a tired me, as a result of grinding The Finals into the early hours of the morning.

Battery

On the battery side, Honor shows more strengths. It's not a massive jump from the MagicPad 2's 10,050 mAh capacity, but the boost to 10,100 mAh is still among the battery options around. With general everyday use (social media and watching videos), I've been able to get my fix of doomscrolling and Foo Fighters interviews across three days before considering charging it. Left completely unattended, I found it could last around five days before needing a top-up.

When it comes to charge speeds, it typically takes around 80 to 90 minutes to get a full 100% battery. In my testing, you can get it to around 50% in roughly 30 minutes.

Should you buy the Honor MagicPad4?

I'm seriously impressed by the Honor MagicPad 4. It delivers an outstanding blend of premium design, sturdy gaming performance, and a genuinely useful PC-like tablet experience that rivals Apple's best offerings. Its ultra-thin all-metal build, vibrant 12.3-inch 165Hz OLED display, and long-lasting battery life make it ideal for entertainment, productivity, and gaming alike.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, the tablet handles demanding games and everyday tasks with ease, supported by strong battery life. Although the cameras are underwhelming and the audio lacks some depth, the MagicPad 4 still stands out as one of the most impressive Android tablets available, with plenty of versatility as a mid-range alternative to the iPad.

Alternatives

Honor MagicPad 2

The Honor MagicPad 2 is an easy tablet to recommend, thanks to its affordable price, offering similar features to its successor. It brings another gorgeous OLED display to the table, too. While the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip handles streaming and gaming well enough, the tablet struggles with heavier multitasking and more demanding apps, so you may prefer this one for light entertainment and work tasks. Read our Honor MagicPad 2 review for more.

iPad Air M2

If you're still an Apple purist at heart, then you won't be disappointed with the iPad Air M2. It's almost capable of anything an entry-level MacBook can do, with the familiar sight of iOS making it an easy transition from your iPhone. There's even a 13' option if you want some extra real estate. For more on this tablet, see our iPad Air (M2) review.