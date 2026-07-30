The Honor of Kings universe expands at Gamescom with new card game

It's been more than a decade since Honor of Kings launched in China, and just over two years since it launched globally (not counting the 2016 Western version known as Arena of Valor). Now, Tencent is ready to expand its universe once more, bringing you a brand-new game in the form of Honor of Kings: Ace.

The new mobile game is a card battler; there must be something in the air, as it wasn't too long ago that we learned about Guild Wars: Mistbound, a CCG set in the GW universe. Details about Ace remain a bit scarce, though the game's social media channels are live, so you can definitely expect more information to pop up over time.

However, there is an Honor of Kings Gamescom trailer in which you get your first look at HoK: Ace, and it looks to be your standard card battler. From the brief glimpse we got, you can see that you play cards that have an impact on the battlefield, where you can see your characters fighting. See, I said information was scarce.

If you happen to be at Gamescom this year, you can go hands-on with not just Ace, but all four Honor of Kings games, including World, which has yet to receive a worldwide release date. Mind you, that's probably a ways off, given it only launched in China in April.

There's no release date for Honor of Kings: Ace just yet, but you can be sure we'll let you know as soon as Tencent announces it. We'll also let you know about any betas you can potentially take part in.