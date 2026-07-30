The Honor of Kings universe expands at Gamescom with new card game

That’s pretty ace.

Honor of Kings Ace guide: a girl in front o a blue background
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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Honor of Kings: Ace 
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It's been more than a decade since Honor of Kings launched in China, and just over two years since it launched globally (not counting the 2016 Western version known as Arena of Valor). Now, Tencent is ready to expand its universe once more, bringing you a brand-new game in the form of Honor of Kings: Ace.

The new mobile game is a card battler; there must be something in the air, as it wasn't too long ago that we learned about Guild Wars: Mistbound, a CCG set in the GW universe. Details about Ace remain a bit scarce, though the game's social media channels are live, so you can definitely expect more information to pop up over time.

However, there is an Honor of Kings Gamescom trailer in which you get your first look at HoK: Ace, and it looks to be your standard card battler. From the brief glimpse we got, you can see that you play cards that have an impact on the battlefield, where you can see your characters fighting. See, I said information was scarce.

If you happen to be at Gamescom this year, you can go hands-on with not just Ace, but all four Honor of Kings games, including World, which has yet to receive a worldwide release date. Mind you, that's probably a ways off, given it only launched in China in April.

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There's no release date for Honor of Kings: Ace just yet, but you can be sure we'll let you know as soon as Tencent announces it. We'll also let you know about any betas you can potentially take part in.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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