During the iPhone 16 launch event, Apple announced the Honor of Kings: World release date window. This reveal came out of nowhere, as the game’s official social media has been dormant since October 2023.

Honor of Kings: World is Tencent’s upcoming open-world RPG spin-off of the best mobile MOBA in the world, Honor of Kings. The company initially announced the project during HoK’s seventh anniversary back in 2021, and development updates have been sparse since, at least until the recent iPhone 16 launch event.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are ready to take the title of best gaming iPhone on launch thanks to the new A18 chip and their massive displays, so Apple made sure to emphasize mobile gaming in the launch event. The showcase revealed new gameplay footage for Honor of Kings: World using the flagship device and mentioned how the game’s “ultra graphics mode optimized for iPhone 16 […] offers an unparalleled visual experience with higher resolution, advanced lighting effects, powerful global illumination technology, and expanded viewing distance.”

When is the Honor of Kings: World global release date window?

According to the Apple Glowtime event, the Honor of Kings: World global release date is on iPhone 16 in 2025. We haven’t heard anything more specific from TiMi Studios or Level Infinite yet, but we’ll update this page as soon as we hear more.

It’s unclear whether Honor of Kings: World is exclusive to the new iPhone range, like Resident Evil 4 Remake was for the iPhone 15, but just in case, make sure you arrange your iPhone 16 pre-orders today to be one of the first to explore this new mobile experience.

