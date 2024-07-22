Just one month after its global launch, Honor of Kings hits 50m downloads worldwide. The massive mobile MOBA expanded out of Mainland China on June 20, 2024, and has translated its popularity to the global stage.

TiMi Studios and Level Infinite’s Honor of Kings was exclusive to Mainland China from its launch in 2015 until earlier this year, when one of the best mobile MOBAs finally expanded to the West. To celebrate, Honor of Kings is hosting a ton of in-game events from now until August 18, offering free heroes like the brand new Honor of Kings character Augran and permanent character skins.

The Honor of Kings team posted a statement on Twitter thanking players for supporting the game during its first month. The post says, “Now there are more than 50 million players who love this game as much as we do. Thank you for your support. Going forward, we will keep listening to your voices and make Honor of Kings the best MOBA game in the world.”

It continues, “To thank you for your support, we’ve prepared a great gift for you. We hope it will create more amazing memories for your journey in Hero’s Gorge. We also hope that, through our hard work, we can bring the fun of MOBA to more players so they can enjoy the incredible cooperative and competitive combat experience.”

That's everything you need to know about Honor of Kings hitting 50m downloads.

