To celebrate the game’s global launch, we’re running an exclusive Honor of Kings giveaway just for you, courtesy of Level Infinite. This prize will get you access to one of the game’s adorable and unique skins for your favorite character.

Honor of Kings, the world’s leading mobile MOBA, launches globally on June 20, 2024, and we’re celebrating by giving you the chance to unlock one of the game’s many awesome skins for your new main. Honor of Kings’ characters are what make the game stand out from the crowd, and you can stand out even more thanks to this Skin Selection Chest – an item that lets you unlock a skin for free.

Usually, skins cost 433 tokens each, which can add up if you’ve got a few favorites. So, starting from the game’s global launch tomorrow, the first 500 people to use our code will get access to a Skin Selection Chest free of charge. You can redeem this in-game via the community portal menu or by clicking here to visit the Honor of Kings exchange center.

Use the code C71ZQDL4T before December 31, 2024, or before 500 people use it, to claim your free skin on launch. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for more Honor of Kings codes, so make sure you check out our guide.

