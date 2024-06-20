The Honor of Kings global launch is finally here. The world’s most-played mobile MOBA releases today across the world, letting us all jump in and get a taste of the action in high-octane 5v5 battles with other players in various battle modes.

While the game is actually nearly ten years old and has plenty of content to offer with a robust roster of characters, it’s now available worldwide, including the US and UK, for everyone to play on Android and iOS after being exclusive to China for so long. If you plan on playing, you can grab an exclusive Honor of Kings code from us for some free in-game goodies.

Over the years, Honor of Kings has smashed some impressive milestones. In 2022, Sensor Tower reported that it was the top-grossing game worldwide after hitting profits of over $4.5b in years prior. To put that in perspective, League of Legends: Wild Rift made over $820m in a year (by July 2022 after releasing in October 2021).

We have an Honor of Kings review – in which we describe it as an interesting and fun entry into the MOBA genre – if you want to take a deeper look at the game, and we also have an interview with the Honor of Kings development team to talk about bringing the game to a wider audience.

Now, you may notice that Timi Studio already has another worldwide MOBA on mobile and Switch – Arena for Valor. Arena launched as a worldwide version of Honor of Kings, derived from the same IP, though both offer different gameplay. You may find that you prefer Honor of Kings to Arena for Valor, or you might like to hop between both. Either way, make sure you check out our Honor of Kings tier list to discover who the best characters are.

