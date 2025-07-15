Honor is coming for RedMagic's crown with new Android gaming tablet, leak says

Android gaming tablets seem to be experiencing a renaissance this year, with RedMagic and Asus bringing out powerful devices that can easily rival Apple's iPad line. But it looks like Honor could be about to upset the competition, as it's hosting an event in China where, thanks to a leak, we're expecting the company to announce a brand-new Android tablet. According to the rumors, the Honor Pad GT 2 Pro packs a powerful chip, a big, crisp display, and a huge battery to keep it going all day.

Thanks to a post on the Chinese social media site Weibo, photos have emerged of Honor's yet-to-be-announced tablet, the Pad GT 2 Pro. The post shows a design that's very reminiscent of Apple's iPad Pro line, such as the rear camera. It shows a boxed housing containing one lens and a flash module, ideal if you like taking photos with a tablet. Still, what we want to know is whether it's capable of competing with the best gaming tablets in terms of performance and display.

At the front, there's a screen with a rumored 3048 x 2032 resolution, which could put it at around 14 inches. The Weibo post also shares that the GT 2 Pro will have 512GB of storage and 32GB of RAM while boasting a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, powerful enough to run the best Android games such as Fortnite and Genshin Impact.

Ultimately, the Honor Pad GT 2 Pro tablet looks to be a force to be reckoned with in the Android tablet space, especially when it comes to gaming. Others, like the RedMagic Astra and Honor's own MagicPad 2, offer plenty of power already, but they don't have as much memory as the Pad GT 2 Pro allegedly has, which could give it the upper hand over its rivals.

Android has existed in many different form factors since its inception almost 16 years ago, but it's only recently that we're starting to see devices like tablets and foldable devices finally come into their own. For example, Samsung is leading the way for Android foldables, as well as having a tri-fold ready to go, and then we're seeing tablets from RedMagic and Honor with specs that already trounce what Apple currently offers with the iPad.

Whether you're already using Android or thinking of switching from Apple's ecosystem, it looks like a perfect time to consider something like Honor's upcoming tablet, once it's allegedly announced at an event later today. That's if it gets a global launch, of course, with Honor sometimes not bringing its hardware to the West, especially in the US. Of course, we'll be keen to find out whether or not we can expect to get our hands on the Honor Pad GT 2 Pro as soon as possible.

Or, if you're looking for something else in the Android space, check out our guides to the best foldable phones and the best flip phones that offer plenty of options if you're looking to upgrade now. Otherwise, make sure to follow us on Google News to stay in the loop about what HONOR will be announcing soon.