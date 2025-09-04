Honor releases its newest foldable to take on Samsung and other Android rivals

With Samsung seemingly leading the way in the Android foldable market for several years, rivals like Honor are finally starting to break through with different takes that are starting to tempt new customers. The latest from Honor, called the Magic V5, has now launched worldwide, with prices starting at £1,699 / €1,999, coming in Ivory White, Black, Dawn Gold, and Reddish Brown colors. To celebrate the launch, Honor is also offering a bunch of incentives that may tempt some to part ways with their existing handset, or even switch from an iPhone.

If you go to Honor's official site, you'll see a list of enticing offers, starting with a voucher that will knock £300 off the cost of the foldable, bringing it down to £1399.99. But once you decide to buy it, you'll also receive the following offers:

Honor Magic-Pen & Honor SuperCharge Power Adapter 66W worth RRP £104 for a limited time.

Honor Care+ Benefits: Screen damage protection service for one time, within 12 months (worth RRP £149.99). Only available until October 1 as a free gift with the purchase of the Honor Magic V5.

These sound like great offers on the face of it, especially the screen damage protection. With Honor touting the Magic V5 as the thinnest foldable at 8.8mm, there's always a chance the display could break, so having peace of mind for 12 months could be a benefit to many.

For those unaware, the specs also make a great impression, especially if you're planning to play the best mobile games, such as Balatro and Genshin Impact, on the V5. This includes a 7.95-inch display when folded out, as well as a 6.43-inch screen when folded in, both being OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, so they should offer vibrant colors, smooth scrolling, and great brightness when used outside as you game.

In our Honor Magic V5 review, Connor Christie spoke about how the device is almost worth the high price point. "You're getting a gorgeous design, vivid OLED displays, top-tier performance, and the best water and dustproofing that the foldable niche has to offer." With rumors suggesting that Apple is releasing a foldable iPhone in 2026, as well as Samsung allegedly announcing its tri-fold handset later this month, the foldable phone wars have definitely begun.

