The new Honor Magic V5 Android offers a gaming performance boost of almost 50%

We've just attended the Honor Magic V5 launch in London, as the Chinese tech brand introduced the world to its latest foldable Android flagship, as well as a fresh mid-range tablet. While the new form factor rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold was the star of the show, and quite rightly so, the Honor MagicPad 3 also looks like a pretty impressive bit of kit, giving the latest alternatives from the likes of Apple and OnePlus a run for their money.

Right out of the gate, the Honor Magic V5 is a proper contender for our guide to the best foldable phones, with its elegant, slimline design, OLED displays, super-fast 66W charging, and impressive triple camera setup. Not only that, but it also packs the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset as a lot of the top picks from our guide to 2025's best gaming phones, which makes for a 45% CPU performance boost and 40% GPU performance boost compared to the previous generation, as well as a 35% boost to ray tracing capabilities. That's a serious leap forward.

In my Honor Magic V5 review, I gave the new phone a stellar 9/10 score, highlighting the performance capabilities and intelligent but non-invasive AI features, especially Magic Portal. It's just a fantastic handset, and the fact that it's so slim - a mind-bending 4.1mm when unfolded - is some impressive technical wizardry from Honor. It's rare that I review a phone and immediately want to make it my daily driver, but I'm pretty tempted to keep using the Honor Magic V5, and that's the biggest compliment I can pay the phone.

Today's event also saw the introduction of the Honor MagicPad 3, a follow-up to the MagicPad 2. The highlight of this tablet is its whopping 12,450 mAh battery, which beats out a lot of the competition, including some of the best iPads. It's not just a battery life beast, though, as while it's not a gaming-oriented device, its 165Hz display should offer some ultra-smooth visuals in your favorite mobile games.

Unfortunately, the Honor Magic V5 launch was just for Europe, and given the history of the brand, we're not expecting a US launch anytime soon. If you're reading this in the UK, though, the Magic V5 is now available to order, starting at £1,699.99 / €1,999, in Ivory White, Black, and Dawn Gold colorways. The Honor MagicPad 3 is also now available to order in Europe. You can pick from Gray and White colorways, and prices start from £599.99.

