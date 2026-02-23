Honor is bringing the new Magic V6 foldable, MagicPad4 tablet, and a humanoid robot to MWC 2026

We're just a week away from MWC 2026, with big-name phone brands from all over the world preparing to descend on Barcelona and reveal their latest hardware and software innovations. One of those in attendance is Honor, and we're expecting great things, considering how impressed we were by the Chinese company's output last year and the new details on what it has planned.

What we're most looking forward to checking out is the new Magic V6, a follow-up to one of the best foldable phones of 2025. We don't have much to go off in terms of what to expect specs-wise from the V6, but Honor promises that it'll have "improved durability, a larger battery, and [a] slimmer design" compared to the V5. That last bit is particularly interesting, as the Magic V5 was already one of the world's slimmest phones, so we're looking forward to seeing how thin the new V6 is.

There's also the MagicPad4 tablet, which Honor suggests powers top-tier performance and productivity by means of AI breakthroughs, and the MagicBook Pro 14 laptop. That's not all, though, as MWC is often a hotbed of concept devices, and Honor is joining in on the fun with its Robot Phone concept phone. We've seen teasers for the Robot Phone before, with its protruding gimbal-style arm and super-powered AI software, but it'll be our first look at the innovative design in real life.

Like last year, we're expecting MWC 2026 to feature plenty of AI innovations. Honor is emphasizing artificial intelligence ahead of its appearance, using the tagline "Believers in AI Future." Given that tagline, it makes sense that Honor is also bringing its Robot Phone to MWC, as well as the brand's "first embodied AI humanoid robot." I don't know what to expect from the humanoid robot, as I tend to concentrate on devices you can play Vampire Survivors on, but it seems like a real statement of intent from the company.

The big reveal is taking place during Honor's MWC 2026 keynote on March 1, 2026, at 1PM CET, live in Barcelona. We'll be in attendance, so be sure to keep an eye out for more coverage from the event, as well as any other launches or product reveals during the conference.