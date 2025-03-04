If you’re in the market for a brand-new tablet, you might have come across the Honor Pad 8 or the Honor MagicPad 2. Now, Honor’s latest addition to its tablet portfolio – the Honor Pad V9 – is set to level up the tech giant’s game. After viewing the Honor Pad V9 in person at MWC 2025, I’m convinced it could be a real boon for gaming, thanks to its silky display.

Although we’d love to see what Honor is cooking on the Android phones front, it hasn’t introduced any handsets at MWC 2025. However, the Honor Pad V9 has been worth getting hands-on with. It’s a pretty sleek and stylish bit of kit, but its display is the real selling point, offering ultra-smooth gameplay visuals thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate. Performance-wise, it’s hard to judge because Honor didn’t include any new mobile games to test out, which is a shame. It’d have been nice to give something like Call of Duty: Mobile a fair shake.

Despite this, the Honor Pad V9’s general performance felt responsive, offering a snappy experience as I navigated through its preinstalled applications. One concern that can plague gaming tablets, or even the best iPads, is battery life.

Honor usually manages to circumvent this, with our Honor MagicPad 2 review highlighting how reliable its power source can be. That much appears to be true of the Honor Pad V9, with the tablet’s massive 10,100 mAh battery, which is just under twice the size of the latest iPad Mini’s 5,078 mAh cell.

While the display looks great for gaming, on paper at least, I do have some doubts about the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Elite processor inside. Don’t let the ‘Elite’ part fool you. This chip is very similar to 8350, so while the Pad V9 shouldn’t have any problems running all the best Android games, it might struggle with the likes of Honkai Star Rail and PUBG Mobile at higher settings. Still, we’re talking about a tablet that costs around $500 here, so you’re getting plenty of value for money from the display alone.

Whether it can take the spotlight from top-tier tablets like the RedMagic Nova will be interesting, too. You can read our RedMagic Nova review to check out our full breakdown of the gaming tablet.

