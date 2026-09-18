The new Honor X9e Pro confirms a huge 11,000mAh battery in this latest smartphone

If you've ever wished for a phone that can last days, and days on end, Honor has you covered. The new Honor X9e Pro has some frankly ridiculous components, including one of, if not the biggest mobile phone battery capacities we've ever seen.

The X9e is confirmed to have an 11,000mAh battery. Even the flagship Honor Magic 8 Pro only has a 7,100mAh battery. To put that into perspective, the latest offering from Google - the Pixel 11 - has 4,985mAh, offering about 30 hours of use. As for Apple products, we know that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have 4,056 mAh and 5,391 mAh, respectively. That means the Honor battery is more than double the size.

The latest model also has 80W wired fast charging, a 108MP rear camera, and comes in four fancy colors named Dawn Gold, Midnight Black, Reddish Brown, and Royal Purple. The reddish 'brown' looks a little more on the orange scale to us, but it's a unique and warm color nonetheless.

While Honor's X series is generally considered mid-range, this whopping battery may change that. Imagine how many hours of the best gacha games that usually drain a phone battery you can get out of it without needing a single charge… it might even put handheld consoles to shame.

The only issue is that, for now, the phone is only confirmed to be released in Malaysia. On September 24, 2026, there's an official launch event where we'll find out more. Honor has yet to confirm whether it will come to global markets or not. Previous models are available through retailers in the US and UK like Amazon and Argos, so there's every chance we'll be able to get one in the future. I have my eye on the Midnight Black colorway already.