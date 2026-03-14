Hooked codes March 2026

This fast-paced game can get pretty hectic, but luckily, we have Hooked codes for your convenience. While Hooked is one of the more original Roblox games out there, it can be difficult to follow what's happening on your screen, so we can't blame you if you need a little helping hand.

At the moment, codes mainly offer cash, but this allows you to buy powerful upgrades and cosmetics, so it's worth it, we'd say.

Here are all the new Hooked codes:

JOINHOOKEDDC - 500 gold (new!)

HOOKED1KLIKES - 300 gold (new!)

HOOKED - 500 gold

Hooked is just one of the Roblox games that you can redeem freebies for with Roblox codes, so get redeeming before they all expire.

How do I redeem my Hooked codes?

Redeeming Hooked codes is very straightforward, thankfully. All you have to do is follow these steps:

Launch Hooked on Roblox

Open the settings cog in the top-right corner of the screen

Enter the code at the bottom of the menu and hit 'claim'

If you've been successful, a green message will let you know.

If you're getting an error message, there could be a number of reasons why. Firstly, make sure that you've put in the code exactly as you see it above. Sometimes, people accidentally add a space before or after the code, so ensure this hasn't happened. If your code is still invalid, you have either redeemed it before or it has expired - either way, come back to us soon for the latest new codes.

How do I get more Hooked codes?

Unfortunately, it isn't straightforward to get more Hooked codes, as the developer doesn't have a set drop schedule. While you can assume that codes will come out when the game hits a milestone or gets updated, it's pretty inconsistent. For that reason, we suggest just bookmarking this page and visiting when you can - we update our page regularly with all the newest codes, as well as removing expired ones. If you want to hunt for codes yourself, though, you can join the Discord server.

Is there a Hooked Discord server?

There is a Hooked Discord server, and you can join it here to chat with other players, get updates straight from the developer, and participate in community activities. This includes posting fan art, taking part in polls and giveaways, and reporting exploiters.