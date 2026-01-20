Horse Life codes January 2026

Horse girls, this one's for you. We've got the new Horse Life codes here for you to get some in-game items like food to feed your ponies. Then, it's on with breeding your ideal pet from the stock in the game. Get yourself a cute little foal (or two, or three), watch it grow up, and then take it for a ride.

This game is a cute little simulator filled with all types of horses, and even some unicorns or multicolored ponies. Pick what you like and then take them on a trek.

Here are the active Horse Life codes:

Uranium - five green apples

Once you've bred the best horse out there, check out our list of Roblox codes here to find a new game to play - and redeem plenty of freebies to get you started.

How do I redeem Horse Life codes in Roblox?

It's super easy to redeem codes in Horse Life. Follow these steps, and then you're on your way to free items:

Open up Horse Life in Roblox

Click the menu in the lower right-hand corner

Then click the codes option

Type or paste in a code one at a time

Hit 'redeem'

Enjoy your rewards!

What are Horse Life codes?

These codes are specifically made for Horse Life by the creator Sonar Studios. The codes tend to come out to mark new events and updates, such as April Fool's Day or Thanksgiving. They do expire, so make sure to keep an eye on our guide to see when they can no longer be used.

Expired codes:

January2026qna

LateThanksgiving

WinterQNA

Thanksgiving

UndeadChest1

HappyPlushRelease

100ktwitter

AprilFooly

AprilFoolz

AprilFools

WINTERUPDATE

HappyLunarNewYear

There you are - all of the Horse Life codes you can currently use in the game.