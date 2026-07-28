Horse Racing Legends codes July 2026

If you fancy trying life as a successful jockey, then we recommend you grab the new Horse Racing Legends codes for some extra currency and items to use in the Roblox game. Then, head out on horseback and blast past the competition.

You can use spins to change the ability your horse has, and dress it up in a cute style all of its own.

Here are the new Horse Racing Legends codes:

THUNDERBOLT - five lucky spins

- five lucky spins 5KLIKESFORMORE - 100 coins

- 100 coins HORSESARECOOL - 250 coins and an accessory

- 250 coins and an accessory BIGHRLFAN - 500 coins and three lucky spins

Don't forget to keep our Roblox codes guide bookmarked so that you never miss a freebie.

How do I redeem Horse Racing Legends codes?

Here's how to redeem codes in Horse Racing Legends on Roblox:

Join the group on Roblox

Launch Horse Racing Legends in Roblox

Open the 'shop' button on the bottom bar

Hit the codes tab

Paste or type in a code one at a time

Click submit

Enjoy free stuff!

How do I get more Horse Racing Legends codes?

Aside from checking back here on a regular basis, the only way to get more codes is to wait for the game's developer, L27, to release them. There doesn't seem to be a set schedule for when they come out, so keep this page handy. It appears that the codes release for some updates, likes, and additions into the game.

Is there a Horse Racing Legends Discord?

Good news - if you want to talk all things horse with other players, you can! There's a dedicated Discord for Horse Racing Legends. You can join it at this link, then get down to business comparing horses and strategies.

There you are - all the Horse Racing Legends codes!