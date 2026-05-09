Horse RNG codes May 2026

This Roblox horse-breeding game might seem easy, but Horse RNG codes can come in handy more than you'd expect. Horses falling asleep is a pretty neat mechanic - one of many that set this experience apart from the rest - but we get it if you just need to get on with your equine activities. After all, those races won't win themselves.

Codes offer you free food, which you can use to wake and breed your ponies with, as well as gems, which are always useful, especially if you want to enchant your horse. Surely you'll win now, right?

Here are all the new Horse RNG codes:

UPDATE9 - 50 gems

TAKEABREAK - a coffee cup

250FOLLOWERS - 15 gems

Horse RNG codes are just one option in the wide selection of Roblox codes you can redeem to get free rewards in all your favorite Roblox games, so make sure you get on it before they expire.

How do I redeem my Horse RNG codes?

As with many Roblox games, it's really easy to redeem codes in Horse RNG. Just follow these steps if you're lost.

Launch Horse RNG in Roblox

Hit 'shop' and find 'codes' in the bottom-right corner

Input your code on the left and hit 'enter'

Enjoy your rewards!

If you're having issues getting your codes to work, make sure you type them in exactly as you see them above. This includes spelling, correct capitalization, and no accidental space before or after the code if you're copying and pasting them over. If none of that works, the code may have expired, but we're working hard to stay on top of these, and new ones will be around the corner soon.

How do I get more Horse RNG codes?

Getting new Horse RNG codes can be, ironically, a bit RNG-based, as the developer doesn't have a consistent drop schedule for them. You can usually rely on the fact that they will release when the developer updates the game, but it can be a bit difficult to search through the game's social media every time, so we suggest leaving us to do all the work for you. Your job? Bookmark this page and check back in periodically, as we're working to keep our list fresh with all the newest codes.

Is there a Horse RNG Discord server?

There is, and you can join it here to participate in community activities, including trading your horses, sharing artwork, entering giveaways, and talking horsey strategy. Plus, you can get all the news about the game straight from the source, as the developers announce new updates, request player feedback, and answer your burning questions.

Expired codes:

UPDATE6

UPDATE5

8MVISITS

UPDATE4

OPHORSE

UPDATE3

Get trotting, because you officially have all the Horse RNG codes.