Nintendo trademarks often send gamers into a frenzy trying to figure out if our favorite forgotten titles are getting the sequel or remaster treatment, but the company's most recent filing for Hotel Dusk: Room 215 is definitely worth a deeper look. The puzzle adventure game originally launched on the Nintendo DS in 2007 and could finally make its way onto new hardware.

Reddit user BreafingBread shared links to and screenshots of Nintendo's latest trademark for Hotel Dusk: Room 215 to r/GamingLeaksAndRumours and is suggesting that the classic DS game could be getting a remaster for the Nintendo Switch. While usually we might brush this off as a standard trademark renewal filing, BreafingBread points out that this trademark is specifically for Hotel Dusk: Room 215 in English, rather than the series' Japanese name, Wish Room. Plus, Wish Room's own patent doesn't expire until 2026.

The point that really hammers the idea of a remaster home is that Nintendo used a very similar strategy before the Another Code: Recollection release date back in 2024. The series' original trademark uses katakana characters for the game's title, whereas the new trademark, which Nintendo filed in 2018, uses English characters. If we're to believe that this is Nintendo's strategy for remastering its classic puzzle games, we hope we won't have to wait another five years for the Hotel Dusk remaster announcement.

Point-and-click and puzzle adventure games have always been fun, but the indie scene has definitely given the genres a boost, and as arguably the best console for indie games in 2025, Nintendo might want a piece of that success. As well as releasing Another Code: Recollection, Nintendo also revived the Famicom Detective Club series with Emio: The Smiling Man, so it's not unreasonable to expect more of its puzzle game IP to make a return.

While it looks like Nintendo is going all in on reviving some of the best DS games in its repertoire, we've also got more retro goodness to look forward to with the Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube games. You can find out everything there is to know about the Nintendo Switch 2 from our handy hub.