Act now, or miss out on getting House Flipper free on Steam Deck forever

That's right - one of our favorite oddly satisfying games, House Flipper, is free to keep on Steam. But you have to act fast, as this offer ends today, and it comes with some pretty sweet rewards in the future. Plus, you can grab a pretty decent discount on the sequel, too.

As part of Steam's House and Home Fest, House Flipper publisher Frozen District gave the eight-year-old cleaning game a 100% discount, letting you grab it for free for a certain period. This isn't just a free weekend either; once you've claimed the game, you get to keep it forever at no extra cost. Everyone loves a freebie, so make sure you grab it before today, April 6, at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST. It's a great Steam Deck game to take on the go, so we highly recommend it.

Since you got the original game for free, you might as well pick up the sequel, which is also on sale for 35% off, and practically every DLC is cheaper than usual, too. All of these deals come as part of the announcement of House Flipper Remastered Collection's pricing reveal. It includes content from the original game and all of its DLC, all with a fresh coat of paint. The game is set to launch at $49.99, but you can get it for as cheap as $16 if you already own the base game and the six "big DLCs".

Of course, giving the base game out for free means that basically anyone looking to get House Flipper Remastered Collection can knock $3.99 off its cost, and potentially a lot more if you pick up some of the DLC in this sale. Pretty smart marketing tactic, if you ask me. We still don't know if this remaster will be Steam Deck Verified, but based on the previous two games, it would be silly for Frozen District to leave Valve's handheld out of its development plans.

So, if you fancy trying out a new kind of cozy game, we can't recommend House Flipper enough. Try it on Valve's handheld or your own Steam Deck alternative, and lose countless hours to the joy of breathing new life into run-down properties.