How Many Dudes tier list August 2026

Strategy has never been so fun - or messy - and with our How Many Dudes tier list, you can traverse the complex worlds of dudes fighting to the death much more easily. Blood, gore, lions, and lots of men await you in this one, and we all know how much fun it is watching all the carnage pile up and coming out on top.

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How Many Dudes tier list

Here are all the dudes in the game according to their place in the meta right now. You should play with the team that's comfortable for you in terms of playstyle, though, so keep that in mind when using this list to select your roster of dudes.

Tier Dudes S Cowboy, Cyborg, Dentist, Hacker, Knight, Necrodude, Quantum, Samurai, Spartan, Vampire, Viking A Agent, Bard, Cleric, Druid, Electrician, Frankendude, Lich, Paladin, Pirate, Psionic, Ranger, Time, Trooper, Warlock, Zombie B Assassin, Chef, Explorer, Farmer, Finance, General, Ghost, Medic, Mutant, Ninja, Western, Wizard C Alien, Cave, Construction, Manager, Mummy D Regular, Skeledude

How Many Dudes best builds

Teams are composed of five units, meaning you can create a balanced group of dudes. You'll want one or two straight up attackers, like Cyborg, Wizard, and Samurai, to do your damage for you. Then, add a tank or taunter, like Knight or Paladin, and round it out with a healer or support - they can either target one dude in particular, like Cleric, or provide team healing like Quantum. Consider synergy between dudes, too.

When considering your team composition for each fight, make sure you adjust it to your opponents. For powerful but low-HP enemies, consider maximizing damage at the expense of a healer - if the battle's over before you get hit, you'll be okay without one.

Play around with different relics and trinkets, too, as these can make or break a run. They can change a dude's abilities, passives, stats, and Family interactions, so you can make any team work with the right ones. Don't, for example, give the ADHD trinket to the Knight, as he won't benefit from it.