How to play Don't Starve for free

If you like your survival games eerie, stylish, and just a little bit unhinged, you'll enjoy the descent into madness that is Don't Starve. Developed by Klei Entertainment, this iconic gothic survival sim drops you into a strange and unforgiving wilderness, where all you need to do is… try to stay alive (good luck with that). Its presence on Apple Arcade provides an avenue for players to enjoy it for free (consequently, reducing their own risk of starving by saving them a bit of money).

Don't Starve isn't for the faint of heart. There's no hand-holding here, and there's a very real possibility that your first fire will burn down half the forest (oops). You will die, and you'll have to start all over again, and again. I hope you like a challenge and frustration. What makes it special to me is its unique vibe: Tim Burton-esque visuals, an ominous atmosphere, and a cast of oddball characters, each with their own perks. It's a charming survival game and a highlight of the Apple Arcade library.

The survival system is really what sets Don't Starve apart in my eyes. You're managing hunger (classic) but also balancing sanity, temperature, light, and a steady stream of increasingly bizarre threats. The crafting system is deep and weirdly satisfying, with everything from beefalo saddles to meat effigies waiting to be discovered. No two runs feel the same, and each attempt teaches you something new – usually after a death you could frankly have avoided.

Now's the perfect time to dive in because Don't Starve: Pocket Edition is included in Apple Arcade, and Apple offers a one-month free trial. If you recently picked up a new Apple device, you can even get three months free. That's more than enough time to starve, freeze, go mad, start all over again, and rage quit – in the best way possible.

