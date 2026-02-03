How to Train Your Dragon codes February 2026

Redeem free rerolls and Snoggletog coins with our list of new How to Train Your Dragon codes, as you become a Dragon Rider in Roblox.

How to Train Your Dragon codes: An image of a Roblox character riding a dragon.
Do you ever daydream about soaring above the clouds, raining hellfire down on a village? We thought so. This Roblox experience is an official game for the animated movie of the same name, but you're part of the action now. With the latest How to Train Your Dragon codes, you'll become one of the finest riders in the land.

These rewards often give you ingredients or Snoggletog coins, but there's a chance to get some rerolls, too. You'll need them if you're trying to get different dragon types.

Here are all the new How to Train Your Dragon codes:

  • COOKING - five of each ingredient (new!)
  • THANKYOU20K - 20 trait rerolls
  • SNOGGLETOG - 150 Snoggletog coins
  • YAKNOG - one of each yaknog ingredient
  • ABCDEF - rare egg with four times luck

Before you claim codes in-game, you need to be at least level two.

How to Train Your Dragon codes: An image of the code redemption box in Roblox.

How do I redeem How to Train Your Dragon codes?

Once you choose what codes to redeem, you need to follow these short instructions to claim them in Roblox. Here's what you need to do:

  • Start playing How to Train Your Dragon in Roblox
  • Tap the 'settings' button at the top right of your screen
  • Go to the 'codes' box
  • Copy and paste your code into the box, then tap enter
  • Enjoy your rewards

How can I get more How to Train Your Dragon codes?

If you're after more codes for How to Train Your Dragon, then we recommend bookmarking this page and checking back again soon. When Universal Pictures releases more codes, we'll add them to this list.

How to Train Your Dragon codes: An image of the How to Train Your Dragon Discord server.

Is there a How to Train Your Dragon Discord server?

Yes, there is a How to Train Your Dragon Discord server. This is a community hub where other players can chat, trade tips, and keep up to date with the game's content.

You can also join this Roblox community for the game, where other Dragon Riders are waiting.

Why are my How to Train Your Dragon codes not working?

Are your codes not working? There's a chance the code has expired. Copy and paste codes from the active list above, or check the expired list below.

Expired codes:

  • DRAGONS4L
  • USEYURHEAD
  • PEACOCKEGG
  • RISKYR
  • ITTAKESTWO
  • MORETRAITS
  • EGGCELENT
  • SORRY4DELAY
  • SKRILLISSUE
  • FLORAL

That's all you need to know about How to Train Your Dragon codes. Come back again soon for more freebies.

