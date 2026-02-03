How to Train Your Dragon codes February 2026

Do you ever daydream about soaring above the clouds, raining hellfire down on a village? We thought so. This Roblox experience is an official game for the animated movie of the same name, but you're part of the action now. With the latest How to Train Your Dragon codes, you'll become one of the finest riders in the land.

These rewards often give you ingredients or Snoggletog coins, but there's a chance to get some rerolls, too. You'll need them if you're trying to get different dragon types.

Here are all the new How to Train Your Dragon codes:

COOKING - five of each ingredient (new!)

- five of each ingredient (new!) THANKYOU20K - 20 trait rerolls

- 20 trait rerolls SNOGGLETOG - 150 Snoggletog coins

- 150 Snoggletog coins YAKNOG - one of each yaknog ingredient

- one of each yaknog ingredient ABCDEF - rare egg with four times luck

Before you claim codes in-game, you need to be at least level two.

When you take a break from grinding levels, don't forget to check out these Roblox games, too. We also have plenty of other Roblox codes available, so check that list for some gifts.

How do I redeem How to Train Your Dragon codes?

Once you choose what codes to redeem, you need to follow these short instructions to claim them in Roblox. Here's what you need to do:

Start playing How to Train Your Dragon in Roblox

Tap the 'settings' button at the top right of your screen

Go to the 'codes' box

Copy and paste your code into the box, then tap enter

Enjoy your rewards

How can I get more How to Train Your Dragon codes?

If you're after more codes for How to Train Your Dragon, then we recommend bookmarking this page and checking back again soon. When Universal Pictures releases more codes, we'll add them to this list.

Is there a How to Train Your Dragon Discord server?

Yes, there is a How to Train Your Dragon Discord server. This is a community hub where other players can chat, trade tips, and keep up to date with the game's content.

Tap this How to Train Your Dragon Discord link

Accept the Discord server invitation

You're now part of the How to Train Your Dragon server

You can also join this Roblox community for the game, where other Dragon Riders are waiting.

Why are my How to Train Your Dragon codes not working?

Are your codes not working? There's a chance the code has expired. Copy and paste codes from the active list above, or check the expired list below.

Expired codes:

DRAGONS4L

USEYURHEAD

PEACOCKEGG

RISKYR

ITTAKESTWO

MORETRAITS

EGGCELENT

SORRY4DELAY

SKRILLISSUE

FLORAL

That's all you need to know about How to Train Your Dragon codes. Come back again soon for more freebies.