Hoyoverse protects Genshin Impact voice actors from generative AI, but only in this specific region

As generative AI continues to spread in the videogames space, Hoyoverse has taken a firm stance against its use when it comes to voice acting. The voice acting studio under miHoYo, 奇响天外 (Qi Xiang Tian Wai), has issued a statement outlining the consequences of illegally using its data in any way that's associated with artificial intelligence.

Hoyoverse, the developer behind games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, has a complicated history with voice actors, especially in the West, but this recent statement from miHoYo's voice acting company makes it clear that human talent is still the priority. Not only does this statement protect the company's rights and property, but it also requires AI users to obtain "written permission or authorization of our company and the relevant artist," meaning the voice actor in question still has the right to refuse, even if miHoYo agrees.

The statement also reiterates that "The personality rights of artists under our company, including voice, portrait, name (including but not limited to pen names, stage names, online names, abbreviations, etc.), and privacy, are strictly protected by the Civil Code of the People's Republic of China." The country established these laws back in 2024, but with the growing use of AI online, it's clear that miHoYo felt the need to remind people that the law is on its side.

MiHoYo also encourages "fans, partners, and the general public to contact us and assist in collecting evidence" of any infringing cases, and intends to go after the offenders through the judicial system. As far as we know, this voice acting company only works with Chinese actors on Hoyoverse's games, so sadly, this statement doesn't extend to the other talent just yet. Hopefully, the associated companies will publish similar statements to protect their artists' likenesses.

There's a lot going on in the world of Hoyoverse at the moment, with two major updates on the way. Check out our Honkai Star Rail codes and Zenless Zone Zero codes guides to prepare for the new characters when they drop.