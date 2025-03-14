Genshin Impact devs tease new Stardew Valley-style city sim game

Details on new Hoyoverse games spring to life all over the mobile gaming grapevine pretty regularly, but a new recruitment showcase has given us a closer look at a cozy-looking life sim coming from the creator of fan-favorites like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. While we don’t have a lot of detail to go on, the concept art alone has got us very excited.

It seems as though Hoyoverse is currently hiring for an open-world, slice-of-life simulator that looks like it’ll almost immediately find a spot in our list of the best cozy games. The art on the ad features a bunch of adorable chibi characters, all taking part in various jobs like plumbing, landscaping, and mining. There is also, apparently, a skeleton, but at the time of writing, we don’t know what their job occupation is. Maybe a cute crypt keeper, who knows.

We already know that Hoyoverse is in the process of developing Petit Planet, formally known as Astaweave Haven, and a creature-collecting title that potentially takes inspiration from Pokémon games, with auto chess battles and critters to recruit. But this new project seems to focus on building friendships and creating a home for yourself in a new city.

We’re getting serious Stardew Valley vibes, and we’re intrigued to see how Hoyoverse intends to carve out a space for its own cozy sim. We know we’re in good hands, because Hoyoverse never disappoints when it comes to world-building and an engaging narrative, so we can’t wait to dive into a new city, work jobs, and make cute new friends.

