Genshin Impact devs tease new Stardew Valley-style city sim game

A new Hoyoverse game is on the horizon, and concept art has been teased for an adorable life sim in the latest recruitment showcase.

Genshin Impact 

Details on new Hoyoverse games spring to life all over the mobile gaming grapevine pretty regularly, but a new recruitment showcase has given us a closer look at a cozy-looking life sim coming from the creator of fan-favorites like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. While we don’t have a lot of detail to go on, the concept art alone has got us very excited.

It seems as though Hoyoverse is currently hiring for an open-world, slice-of-life simulator that looks like it’ll almost immediately find a spot in our list of the best cozy games. The art on the ad features a bunch of adorable chibi characters, all taking part in various jobs like plumbing, landscaping, and mining. There is also, apparently, a skeleton, but at the time of writing, we don’t know what their job occupation is. Maybe a cute crypt keeper, who knows.

We already know that Hoyoverse is in the process of developing Petit Planet, formally known as Astaweave Haven, and a creature-collecting title that potentially takes inspiration from Pokémon games, with auto chess battles and critters to recruit. But this new project seems to focus on building friendships and creating a home for yourself in a new city.

We’re getting serious Stardew Valley vibes, and we’re intrigued to see how Hoyoverse intends to carve out a space for its own cozy sim. We know we’re in good hands, because Hoyoverse never disappoints when it comes to world-building and an engaging narrative, so we can’t wait to dive into a new city, work jobs, and make cute new friends.

