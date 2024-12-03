Good morning, good evening, and good night trailblazers, travelers, and proxies – we have some excellent news for you. Hoyoverse is giving out free pulls in Genshin Impact and two other games, just in time for some stellar banners coming up.

Hoyoverse just announced via X accounts for Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero, that players will all automatically receive free premium currency in each game on December 4, 2024. This is to celebrate all three games getting nominated for awards.

Genshin won the PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 Excellence Award, and players receive thanks in the form of 1,000 primogems sent by in-game mail across four days from December 4 – 8. You have until the end of version 5.2 to claim the gems, and then we recommend spending them on the Genshin Impact banner ASAP as we have excellent reruns coming up.

Also, as if that wasn’t enough, Honkai Star Rail won the Golden Joystick Awards 2024 Still Playing Award (Mobile) and a PlayStation Partner Award. As thanks, we get 1,000 stellar jade right in our inboxes. Everyone over level four gets the prize, and you have until the end of version 2.7 to claim it. I don’t know about you, but Honkai Star Rail’s Sunday is now firmly within reach.

Finally (yes, there’s more!) Zenless Zone Zero also won a PlayStation Partner Award. To clarify, there wasn’t a single winner for this category – a few key titles developed in Asia that achieved top sales worldwide and earned ‘particularly noteworthy accomplishments’ were recognized with the same award title. Anyway, we all get 800 free polychrome in our inbox, which means I can get ZZZ Lighter’s w-engine. Bingo.

Meanwhile, Kuro Games’ latest gacha game is nominated for the Player’s Voice (alongside ZZZ), so perhaps we’ll get something from them. That said, we did get a free Wuthering Waves Xiangli Yao, so we can’t really complain if we don’t see a free stack of astrite.

Well, if you need some help building your shiny new characters, we’ve got guides for you right here. The upcoming banners include Genshin Impact’s Zhongli, Genshin Impact’s Neuvillette, Honkai Star Rail’s Jing Yuan, and Honkai Star Rail’s Fugue, and we recommend you go for them all, to be honest.