This new Huawei flip phone reinvents foldable Android displays

This upcoming Huawei flip phone appears to be an affordable alternative to the brand’s flagship devices boasting a unique colorway.

A new Huawei flip phone is on the cards, with the brand teasing a fresh foldable handset for the brand’s Nova family. This means it’ll be a much more affordable option for Huawei fans seeking a flippable design.

The Huawei official Weibo account shared a short teaser video made in collaboration with Chinese idol group, TFBoys. The video reveals the new device from all angles, while a series of beeps and boops spell out the word ‘Flip’ in Morse code.

The Nova Flip is shown in a slightly unsettling lime green colorway, and sports an unusual square-shaped cover display on the camera island. It has a much smaller screen than many of the handsets on our best flip phones guide, but given that this device is part of Huawei’s mid-range Nova series, it’s likely to come at a very appealing price point.

Recent Huawei flip phones have been part of the flagship ‘Pocket’ series and they’ve all featured circular displays, a lot like the kind you’d find on some of the best smartwatches. The upcoming Nova Flip cover display looks a little larger, but we’ll have to wait and see if it provides any practical benefits.

Elsewhere, we can see two cameras on the rear and a punch-hole selfie camera on the interior display. It looks like it’ll have a side-mounted fingerprint reader on the power button, too.

Besides that, the rest of the specifications remain a mystery, but you won’t be waiting long to find out more. We’re expecting Huawei to announce the phone at its upcoming conference, which takes place on August 6. While we wait for the details, why not check out our guide to the best foldable phones you can buy right now?

