This new Huawei flip phone reinvents foldable Android displays

A new Huawei flip phone is on the cards, with the brand teasing a fresh foldable handset for the brand’s Nova family. This means it’ll be a much more affordable option for Huawei fans seeking a flippable design.

The Huawei official Weibo account shared a short teaser video made in collaboration with Chinese idol group, TFBoys. The video reveals the new device from all angles, while a series of beeps and boops spell out the word ‘Flip’ in Morse code.

The Nova Flip is shown in a slightly unsettling lime green colorway, and sports an unusual square-shaped cover display on the camera island. It has a much smaller screen than many of the handsets on our best flip phones guide, but given that this device is part of Huawei’s mid-range Nova series, it’s likely to come at a very appealing price point.

Recent Huawei flip phones have been part of the flagship ‘Pocket’ series and they’ve all featured circular displays, a lot like the kind you’d find on some of the best smartwatches. The upcoming Nova Flip cover display looks a little larger, but we’ll have to wait and see if it provides any practical benefits.

Elsewhere, we can see two cameras on the rear and a punch-hole selfie camera on the interior display. It looks like it’ll have a side-mounted fingerprint reader on the power button, too.

Besides that, the rest of the specifications remain a mystery, but you won't be waiting long to find out more. We're expecting Huawei to announce the phone at its upcoming conference, which takes place on August 6.