A new image of the Huawaei tri-fold phone has surfaced, giving us a much better look at the device. While Huawei still hasn’t officially acknowledged the tri-folds existence, this second spotting suggests an announcement could be coming soon.

Last week, someone spotted Huawei’s upcoming tri-fold phone in the hands of Huawei Chairman and former CEO, Richard Yu. The image showed the device in its unfolded state, with Yu using it on a plane. However, we only got a look at the display, leaving the rest of the phone a mystery. Weibo user WhyLab has now shared another photo of Richard Yu and his futuristic phone, this time with the device folded and using the cover display.

The phone looks remarkably thin, perhaps even as slim as some of the best foldable phones already on the market, like the Honor Magic V2 and OnePlus Open. The form factor is the biggest concern with a device such as this, as it is with the best flip phones, and this new image alleviates some of that worry. The image also reveals a large circular camera array on the back, hinting that we might see some impressive snappers on this XXL foldable.

Despite Huawei’s silence on the tri-fold, rumors suggest it will launch in the coming months. When it arrives, it’ll be the world’s first dual-hinge foldable smartphone with the largest display ever.

We’re expecting the tri-fold device to be somewhere in the region of 10 inches when unfolded. It’s also possible that this phone will be one of the first to debut with HarmonyOS Next, Huawei’s soon-to-be-released operating system, completely independent of Android.

We’re intrigued to find out more about this groundbreaking handset, especially what name Huawei opts for. There’s seemingly no screen on the rear, suggesting the foldable display acts as a cover display. If that’s the case, durability is going to be very questionable. Hopefully, Huawei has some tricks up its sleeve to solve this issue.