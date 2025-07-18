Huawei's tri-fold Android sequel could be packed with a powerful chip for gaming

A tri-fold phone battle could be on its way later this year - or at least in China to start with. While Samsung indicates that it has a handset ready to go that can fold out thrice, Chinese manufacturer Huawei already has one available, called the Mate XT. But a new leak suggests that it's preparing the follow-up for release later this year, thanks to some certifications for the alleged Mate XT 2 that have been uncovered. There's also a new chip inside, which could bring some benefits for those who want to game on the tri-fold.

According to user 'Digital Chat Station' on the Chinese social site Weibo, two images show Huawei submitting a phone codenamed GRL-AL20 to go through certain checks in China called TENAA in order for the handset to be allowed to be sold. For reference, GRL-AL10 turned out to be the original Mate XT, so it's not a stretch to assume this new codename is for the follow-up.

The post also reveals some details about the handset, such as having a 5G chipset and being powered by the Harmony operating system. But 'Digital Chat Station' also mentions that the Mate XT 2 is set to have an improved 50MP primary camera.

However, another revelation is that the upcoming device will be powered by the Kirin 9020 chip. Released in November 2024, it's part of several Huawei devices, such as the Mate 70 Pro and Pura 80 Pro, but this is the first time it will be in the Mate XT line. With 8 cores varying between 1.6GHz and 2.5GHz, it's a step up from the previous 9010 chip in the original Mate XT, which varied between 1.5GHz and 2.3GHz.

Although that may sound trivial in numbers, benchmark site NanoReview showcases how big an overall improvement the 9020 is over the 9010, which could mean a big upgrade for the Mate XT 2, especially when playing the best Android games like Fortnite and PUBG Mobile.

With the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 retailing for $1,999 and $1,099, Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate Design retails for roughly $3,099 in China. So we're expecting a similar price for the Mate XT 2 once it's announced.

Ultimately, the upcoming device could make a big impression in China, especially for gaming. If Huawei can find a way to significantly drop the price of the Mate XT 2, it could have a big hit on its hands.

