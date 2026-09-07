Huawei's Mate XT 2 arrives just days before Apple's rumored foldable iPhone

Huawei's latest tri-fold phone arrives just two days before Apple is expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone.

Huawei Mate XT 2 reveal: An image of the purple Huawei Mate XT 2 unfolded.
Sam Comrie Avatar

Updated:

Android Mobile tech & hardware 
Google Preferred Source Button

Apple's first foldable iPhone is supposed to be one of the biggest smartphone announcements in years, but Huawei has decided not to wait around for Apple to have its moment. The new Huawei Mate XT 2 is here, arriving just two days before Apple's September 9 event.

The new Android phone includes the Kirin 9050 Pro processor, which Huawei claims is 42% faster than its predecessor. We reported on initial rumors surrounding this chip late last year, and it's arguably more interesting than the fold itself. For battery life, the Mate XT 2 packs a 5,600mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. It also carries an IP59 rating, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and dual eSIM support.

Huawei's third-generation tri-fold transforms from a 6.5′ smartphone into a 10.2′ tablet when fully opened. It's 12.3mm thick and weighs 299g when folded and measures just 3.5mm to 4mm when unfolded. In terms of display, the outer LTPO AMOLED panel runs at 120Hz, while the 10.2′ inner screen offers a 3,184 x 2,232 resolution at 90Hz. If you're opting for the top-end model, it also gets a 120Hz panel with a privacy mode that restricts viewing angles at the press of a button.

YouTube Thumbnail

Of course, you may be wondering about its cameras. The Mate XT 2 packs in a 50MP main camera, 40MP ultrawide, and 50MP periscope telephoto. The catch is availability. Huawei launches the Mate XT 2 in China on September 12, 2026, starting at $2,980/£2,200, while the 1TB model with the privacy display costs $3,725/£2,750. Huawei hasn't confirmed international availability.

The foldable iPhone is expected to arrive with a roughly 7.8′ inner display and a price above $2k, but those details remain unconfirmed until Apple's September 9 event. Will it be a meaningful alternative to the brand's traditional handsets?

I'm not too sure, but you can head over to the Pocket Tactics Discord server to stay updated in the meantime.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty Mobile, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.