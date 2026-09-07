Huawei's Mate XT 2 arrives just days before Apple's rumored foldable iPhone

Apple's first foldable iPhone is supposed to be one of the biggest smartphone announcements in years, but Huawei has decided not to wait around for Apple to have its moment. The new Huawei Mate XT 2 is here, arriving just two days before Apple's September 9 event.

The new Android phone includes the Kirin 9050 Pro processor, which Huawei claims is 42% faster than its predecessor. We reported on initial rumors surrounding this chip late last year, and it's arguably more interesting than the fold itself. For battery life, the Mate XT 2 packs a 5,600mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. It also carries an IP59 rating, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and dual eSIM support.

Huawei's third-generation tri-fold transforms from a 6.5′ smartphone into a 10.2′ tablet when fully opened. It's 12.3mm thick and weighs 299g when folded and measures just 3.5mm to 4mm when unfolded. In terms of display, the outer LTPO AMOLED panel runs at 120Hz, while the 10.2′ inner screen offers a 3,184 x 2,232 resolution at 90Hz. If you're opting for the top-end model, it also gets a 120Hz panel with a privacy mode that restricts viewing angles at the press of a button.

Of course, you may be wondering about its cameras. The Mate XT 2 packs in a 50MP main camera, 40MP ultrawide, and 50MP periscope telephoto. The catch is availability. Huawei launches the Mate XT 2 in China on September 12, 2026, starting at $2,980/£2,200, while the 1TB model with the privacy display costs $3,725/£2,750. Huawei hasn't confirmed international availability.

The foldable iPhone is expected to arrive with a roughly 7.8′ inner display and a price above $2k, but those details remain unconfirmed until Apple's September 9 event. Will it be a meaningful alternative to the brand's traditional handsets?

I'm not too sure, but you can head over to the Pocket Tactics Discord server to stay updated in the meantime.