When we’re not getting our hands on the latest games, we’re trying to learn everything we can about them too. The new Humble Bundle is perfect if you’re looking to enrich your knowledge about game development, game history, and all things Nintendo. With an absolute stacked pack of books to dive head first into, you can nab 26 books for as little as $14/£14.

It can be relaxing setting aside the best Switch games sometimes, as getting lost in a great story takes many forms. The latest collection of Humble Bundle goodness, dubbed ‘all about gaming’, is here to explore just how your favorite Nintendo games and other classics came to fruition. Including deep dives on modern day Switch classics and golden console oldies alike, Humble Bundle expresses that this collection places you “into the shoes of real-life video game creators for frontline accounts on the rigors of the game dev process.”

As with every Humble Bundle, this particular set of books supports the Girls Who Code organization, which seeks to increase female representation in the computer science industry. Each book included in the bundle is available in ePUB, PDF, and MOBI formats, so you’ll be able to access them on virtually any of the best mid-range phones or best gaming phones around.

Alternatively, you can use a tablet or PC too. So, what do you get in return for saving nearly $430? Here’s a complete list below:

Game Wizards (Jon Peterson)

The Elusive Shift (Jon Peterson)

Who Are You? (Alex Custodio)

Virtual Reality (Samuel Greengard)

Super Power, Spoony Bards, and Silverware (Dominic Arsehault)

Atari to Zelda (Mia Consalvo)

How Games Move Us: Emotion by Design (Katherine Isbister)

Developer’s Dilemma: The Secret World of Videogame Creators (Casey O’ Donnell)

Uncertainty in Games (Greg Costikyan)

The Warcraft Civilization (William Sims Bainbridge)

Codename Revolution: The Nintendo Wii Platform (Steve E. Jones and George K. Thiruvathukal)

Racing the Beam (Nick Montfort and Ian Bogost)

The Stuff Games Are Made Of (Pippin Barr)

The Videogame Industry Does Not Exist (Brendan Keogh)

Player vs. Monster (Jaroslav Svelch)

Playing at a Distance (Sonia Fizek)

Arcade Britannia (Alan Meades)

Wandering Games (Melissa Kagen)

Unboxed (Gordon Calleja)

Treacherous Play (Marcus Carter)

Play like a Feminist (Shira Chess)

The Infinite Playground (Bernard de Koven)

Playing Smart (Julien Togelius)

Zones of Control (Pat Harrigan)

Virtual Economies (Vili Lehdonvirta)

Rules of Play (Katie Salen Tekinbas)

Quite the collection, isn't it? The bundle is available until Thursday, August 8, 2024, so don't hesitate to grab yourself a bargain.